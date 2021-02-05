તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાજકારણ:ડભોઈ નગરપાલિકામાં મંગળવારે માત્ર એક ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરાયું

ડભોઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તાલુકા-જિલ્લા પંચા.ની સીટ માટે હજુ એક પણ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર નથી ભરાયું
  • પાલિકામાં 211, તાલુકા-જિલ્લાની સીટ માટે 98 ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ

ડભોઈ તાલુકામાં 28ના રોજ યોજાનારી સ્વાયત સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીઓના ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે નગરપાલિકામાંથી માત્ર એક ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરાયુ હતું. તેની સામે નગર પાલિકામાં કુલ 211 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ેજ્યારે તાલુકામાં 98 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો નો ઉપાડ નોંધાયો.

ડભોઇમાં હાલ ચૂંટણીને લઇ ગરમાવો શરૂ થઈ ચૂક્યો છે. ડભોઇ નગરપાલિકાની 36 બેઠકો માટે વોર્ડ નંબર 8માં અનુસૂચિત જનજાતિની એક મહિલા ઉમેદવારે જ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરી શ્રી ગણેશ કર્યા છે. જ્યાર મંગળવારે પણ ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ મોટા પ્રમાણમાં રહેતાં માત્ર પાલિકા માટે જ 211 ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ થયો છે.

બીજી બાજુ તા.પં.ની 20 બેઠકો માટે મંગળવારે ઉમેદવારી પત્રોનો ઉપાડ 80 સુધી પહોંચી ગયો છે. તેની સાથે તાલુકાની જિ.પંચાયતની 4 બેઠકો માટે 18 ઉમેદવારી પત્રોનો ઉપાડ નોંધાયો છે. આ ફોર્મની સામે કેટલા ઉમેદવારો ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવે છે. તેની પર ચૂંટણીની રસાકસીનો આધાર રહેલો છે.

