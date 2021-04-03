તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

છેતરપિંડી:ડભોઈમાં સ્કીમની લાલચ આપી બાઈકના શોરૂમ સંચાલકની ગ્રાહક સાથે છેતરપિંડી

ડભોઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બીજાના નામે લોન લઇ હપ્તાની ઉઘરાણી થતાં છેતરાયાની જાણ થઇ
  • ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીના કર્મચારી અને શો રૂમના સંચાલક સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ

ડભોઇના વેગા ખાતે આવેલા શ્રીજી હીરો શોરૂમના સંચાલક દ્વારા હાલ કંપનીનો ટાર્ગેટ પૂરો કરવાનો હોઇ ઝીરો ડાઉન પેમેન્ટ ઉપર મોટર સાઇકલ આપવાની સ્કીમ છે અને છ મહિના પછી માત્ર 30 હજાર રૂપિયા ભરવાના છે. ત્યારબાદ બીજો કોઈ પૈસા ભરવાના રહેશે નહીં તેવું જણાવી ગ્રાહકને લાલચ આપી એચએફ ડીલક્સ મોટરસાઇકલ પધરાવી ગ્રાહક પાસે ડોક્યુમેન્ટ પર સહીઓ કરાવી બે ચેકો લઇ લીધા હતા. બીજી બાજુ તેમના નામે જ એલ એન્ડ ટી ફાઇનાન્સમાંથી ગ્લેમર મોટરસાઇકલની લોન કરી માથે મારી હતી.

દરમિયાન ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીમાંથી ઉઘરાણું આવતાં ગ્રાહકની આંખ ઊઘડી હતી અને પોતાની સાથે છેતરપિંડી થઇ હોવાનું અનુભવતાં ડભોઈ પોલીસ મથકમાં શોરૂમના સંચાલક અને ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીના મળતિયા વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતાં પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ 16મી માર્ચના રોજ રેલવે નવાપુરા ખાતે રહેતા તોસીફ અહેમદ મહંમદ મુનાફ મનસુરીની પત્ની શકીના બાનુએ ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યા અનુસાર દીપકભાઈ ઉર્ફે ભોલો રૂપચંદભાઈ ભોજવાણીએ ફરિયાદીના પતિ પર ફોન કરી જણાવ્યું હતું કે તમારે ઝીરો ડાઉન પેમેન્ટ ઉપર મોટર સાઇકલ લેવી હોય તો મળે છે. અને છ મહિના પછી માત્ર 30 હજાર રૂપિયા ભરવાના છે.

ત્યારબાદ બીજા કોઈ પૈસા કે હપ્તા ભરવાના રહેશે નહીં. જેથી તોસીફ મન્સૂરી દીપક ભોજવાણીને મળવા ગયા હતા. આ બાબતે પૂછપરછ કરતાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, હાલ કંપનીનો ટાર્ગેટ પૂરો કરવાનો હોવાથી આ સ્કીમ છે. તોસીફની તપાસ કરતાં તે ડિફોલ્ટર હોઇ પત્ની શકીના બાનુના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ મંગાવી લઈ એચએફ ડીલક્સ મોટરસાઇકલ તેમને સુપરત કરી હતી. એક અઠવાડિયા બાદ બિલ અને ગાડીના કાગળો માગતાં આપ્યા ન હતા. સમય બાદ એલ એન્ડ ટી ફાઇનાન્સમાંથી તોસીફ પર ફોન આવેલ કે તમારે રૂપિયા 2818નો હપ્તો ભરવાનો બાકી છે. તમારી ગ્લેમર મોટર સાઇકલની લોન કરવામાં આવી છે.

ત્યારે તેમણે લોન લીધી ન હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. સત્વરે તોસીફે દીપકને મળી હકીકત જણાવી તો તેણે જણાવેલ કે એ બાબત પર તમારે ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂર નથી, તમે મોટરસાઇકલ જમા કરાવી દો. એમ કહેતાં 30મી મેના રોજ મોટરસાઇકલ જમા કરાવી. તે દિવસે દીપક ભોજવાણીએ જણાવેલ કે હવે તમારી પર કોઈ ફોન આવશે નહીં. તેમ છતાં નવ મહિના બાદ તમારા 77126 રૂપિયાની લોન બાકી પડે છે એવો ફોન આવતાં તેમણે ફાઇનાન્સ કંપનીમાં જઈ તપાસ કરતાં કોઇકે તેમના નામથી ચાર હપ્તા પણ ભર્યા અને હજુ બીજા પાંચ હપ્તા બાકી છે એવું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

આમ ડીલક્સ મોટરસાઇકલ આપી ગ્લેમર મોટરસાઇકલનું ખોટું કોટેશન ડોક્યુમેન્ટ તૈયાર કરી એલ એન્ડ ટી ફાઇનાન્સવાળા અભિષેક મદનકુમાર સિંગ તથા દીપક ઉર્ફે ભોલુ ભરતભાઈ ભોજવાણીએ તોસીફ સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરી હોવાની ફરિયાદ ગુરુવારે ડભોઇ પોલીસ મથકમાં નોંધાતાં પોલીસે આ તમામને ઝડપી પાડવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

