પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાની સમસ્યા:વઢવાણનાં ગામોમાં ગ્રાન્ટ આપવામાં ભેદભાવની રાવ

વઢવાણએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • 14મા નાણા પંચની ગ્રાન્ટ મળતી નથી

વઢવાણના ગુંદીયાળા, ટુવા વગેરે ગામોમાં પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાની સમસ્યા છે. ત્યારે ગોકુળીયુ ગ્રામ સહિતની યોજનામાં કેટલી ગ્રાન્ટ આપી તે અંગે જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં રજૂઆત થઇ છે. જેમાં ગામડાઓમાં રસ્તા, પાણી, વીજળી જેવી સુવિધાની માંગ કરાઇ છે.વઢવાણ તાલુકામાં રાજ્ય સરકાર ઇટીવીટી સહિત કરોડો રૂપિયા દર વર્ષે ગ્રાન્ટ ફાળવે છે.

પરંતુ આ ગ્રાન્ટમાં લાગવગ અને ભેદભાવ થતો હોવાની ફરિયાદ ઉઠી છે. જેમાં વાઘેલા, માળોદ, ખારવા વગેરે ગામોમાં ઓછી ગ્રાન્ટ ફાળવ્યાની રાવ ઉઠી છે. ત્યારે વઢવાણ તાલુકાના ગોકુળીયુ ગ્રામ સહિત ગ્રાન્ટની રજૂઆત સનિલભાઇ રાઠોડે જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં કરી છે. જેમાં જણાવ્યા અનુસાર 2011થી 16 અને અત્યાર સુધીમાં કેટલી ગ્રાન્ટ ફાળવાઇ હતી. તેની માહિતી પ્રજા સમક્ષ રજૂ કરવી જોઇએ.ગોકુળીયુગ્રામ સહિતની યોજના અને 14મા નાણા પંચની ગ્રાન્ટ 2016થી અત્યાર સુધી ફાળવવામાં આવતી નથી. આથી ગામડાઓમાં બિસ્માર રસ્તા, પાણી માટે રઝળપાટ અને હજારો ગ્રામજનોની મુશ્કેલી ભોગવવી પડે છે. ત્યારે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નો, પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાની ચર્ચા અને ઉકેલની માહિતી સભામાં આપવી જોઇએ.

