થાન શહેર કોંગ્રેસનું આવેદનપત્ર:ગેસમાં ભાવવધારાને લીધે ઉદ્યોગને મરણતોલ ફટકો

થાનએક કલાક પહેલા
  • થાન શહેર કોંગ્રેસનું આવેદનપત્ર
  • CMને સંબોધીને મામલતદારને રજૂઆત

ગુજરાત ગેસ કંપની દ્વારા 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ઔધોગીક ગેસમાં રૂપિયા 5.50નો ભાવવધારો કરતા થાન સિરામિક ઉદ્યોગને મરણતોલ ફટકો પડ્યો છે આથી ભાવવધારો પાછો ખેંચવાની માંગ સાથે શહેર કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિ દ્વારા આવેદન પાઠવાયું હતું.

થાન પંથકમાં 200થી વધુ સિરામિક એકમો કાર્યરત છે. એકમોમાં વપરાતા ગેસમાં કંપની દ્વારા રૂપિયા 5.50નો ભાવવધારો કરાયો છે. ત્યારે ભાવવધારો પાછો ખેંચવાની માંગ સાથે થાન શહેર કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિના પ્રમુખ મંગળુભાઇ ભગત, દિનેશભાઇ રબારી, બાબભાઇ પારઘી દ્વારા મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરાઇ હતી અને આ આવેદનપત્ર થાન મામલતદાર કચેરીમાં પાઠવવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે જીએસટી લોકડાઉન બાદ મંદીના વમળમાં ફસાયેલો સિરામિક ઉદ્યોગ માંડ માંડ બેઠા થવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યો છે ત્યારે આ અસહ્ય ભાવવધારો પાછો ખેંચવામાં આવે તો તે સિરામિક ઉદ્યોગ માટે સંજીવની સમાન બની રહેશે.

