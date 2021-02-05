તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • While Taking Selfie On Dhrangadhra's Narmada Canal, Two Youths From Other Provinces Drowned In The Canal, One Was Found Dead, One Went Missing, The Time Of The Accident Went Viral.

અંતિમ સેલ્ફી:કોને ખબર હતી કે આ ‘આવજો’ કાયમ માટેની વિદાય બની જશે...ધ્રાંગધ્રાની નર્મદા કેનાલ પર સેલ્ફી લેતી સમયે બે યુવકો ડૂબ્યા,અંતિમ સમયનો વીડિયો વાયરલ, એકનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
વાઈરલ વીડિયોમાં યુવક આવજો કહેતો હોય તેવી મુદ્રા કેદ થઇ હતી - Divya Bhaskar
  • દુર્ઘટના પહેલા યુવકો કેનાલ પર બનાવી રહ્યા હતા વીડિયો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાની ધ્રાંગધ્રા કેનાલમાં બે યુવાનના ડુબવાની ઘટનાથી ચકચાર મચી ગઈ છે. કેનાલમાં માછલાને ખાવાનું નાખતા સમયે મોબાઇલમાં સેલ્ફી લેતી સમયે બે યુવકો ડૂબી જતા એકનું મોત નિપજ્યું છે તો એક લાપત્તા બન્યો છે. બે યુવકો કેનાલમાં ડૂબવા લાગતા અન્ય એક યુવકે બૂમાબૂમ કરતા આસપાસથી આસપાસથી લોકો એકઠા થઈ ગયા હતા. સ્થાનિક લોકો અને ફાયરબ્રિગેડે યુવકોની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી. શોધખોળ દરમિયાન એક યુવકનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો છે જ્યારે એક યુવક હજી લાપત્તા છે.

આ ગોઝારી ઘટનાની પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર, સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાના ધ્રાગંધ્રા તુલાકાના નવલગઢ ખાતે નર્મદા કેનાલમાં બે પરપ્રાંતીય મિત્રો કેનાલ પાસે માછલાને ખાવાનું નાખતા સમયે સેલ્ફી લેતા મજાક-મજાકમાં કેનાલમાં પડ્યા હતા.અકસ્માત સમયે ત્રણ મિત્રો કેનાલ પાસે સેલ્ફી સાથે વીડિયો બનાવી રહ્યા હતા, ત્યારે અચાનક બે મિત્રો કેનાલમાં ગરકાવ થઈ ગયા હતા.

સેલ્ફી લેતો અંતિમ વીડિયો વાઈરલ થયો
ત્રીજા મિત્રએ બૂમાબૂમ કરતા લોકો એકઠા થયા
શુક્રવારે સવારે 9-10 વાગ્યાની આસપાસ ત્રણ પરપ્રાંતીય મિત્રો કેનાલના ઢાળમાં બેસી મજાક મસ્તી સાથે સેલ્ફી ફોટા અને વીડિયો બનાવી રહ્યા હતા, આ સમયે જોખમી જગ્યા પર પગ લપસતા બે મિત્રો કેનાલમાં ખાબક્યા હતા. આ સમયે ત્રીજો મિત્ર પણ તેમની સાથે હતો, તેણે બુમા બુમ કરતા આસપાસના સ્થાનીકો ભેગા થઈ ગયા, અને ફાયરની ટીમ તથા પોલીસને ઘટનાની જાણ કરી હતી.

બન્ને યુવકો જોખમી રીતે કેનાલ પાસે બેઠા હતા
તરવૈયાના અભાવે થોડી વાર માટે બચાવ કામગીરી ખોરંભે ચઢીકેનાલમાં ડુબનાર એક યુવકનું નામ વિક્રમ સજ્જનરામ મેગવાન (23) છે અને બીજાનું નામ જ્યોતિભાઈ સજ્જનરામ મેગવાન (22)છે. આ યુવકો મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના રહેવાસી છે અને બે દિવસ પહેલા જ અક્ષર એગ્રો, નવલગઢ કંપનીમાં નોકરી લાગ્યા હતા. પરંતુ મોબાઇલમાં સેલ્ફીના ચક્કરમાં જીવ ગુમાવવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. અકસ્માતની જાણ ફાયરની ટીમને કરતા ટીમ આવી તો ગઈ પરંતુ ધ્રાંગધ્રા ફાયર ટીમ પાસે કોઈ તરવૈયો ન હોવાથી બચાવ કામગીરી ખોરંભે ચઢી હતી, આખરે નગરપાલિકાની ટીમ બોલાવવામાં આવી અને રેસ્ક્યૂ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતુ.

ગ્રામજનોએ યુવકોની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી
