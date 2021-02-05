તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન:મંગળવારે 4 હજારથી વધુ કર્મચારીઓનું વેક્સિનેશન

સુરેન્દ્રનગર
  • જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના નવા 1 કેસ, 5 રિકવર
  • 12 સ્થળે સરકારી કચેરી, શિક્ષકોને રસી અપાઇ

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં ધીમે ધીમે ચાલતી વેકસીનેશનની કામગીરીએ મંગળવારે વેગ પડકયો છે. જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના કર્મીઓ સાથે શિક્ષકોનું વેકસીનેશન શરૂ કરાતા મંગળવારે 4067 કર્મચારીઓએ કોરોનાની રસી લીધી હતી. જેમાં 175 સફાઇ કર્મચારીઓનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં તા. 16 જાન્યુઆરીથી હેલ્થ વર્કરોને કોરોનાની વેકસીન આપવાની શરૂઆત કરાઇ હતી. જેમાં તા.31 જાન્યુઆરીથી પોલીસ, નગરપાલીકા, મામલતદાર અને પ્રાંત કચેરીના સ્ટાફનું વેકસીનેશન શરૂ કરાયુ હતુ. ત્યારે આગળના તબક્કામાં જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતના સ્ટાફ સાથે શિક્ષકોને રસી આપવાનું મંગળવારે શરૂ કરાતા મંગળવારે કુલ 4067 કર્મચારીઓએ કોરોનાની રસી લઇને પોતાને કોરોનાથી આરક્ષીત કર્યા છે.

જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે કુલ 12 સ્થળે કોરોના વેકસીનેશન કાર્યક્રમ હાથ ધરાયો હતો. મંગળવારે સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી એસ.કે.હુડ્ડા, ખેતીવાડી અધિકારી એચ.ડી.વાદી, મુખ્ય જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી પી.કે.પરમાર સહિતનાઓએ મંગળવારે કોરોનાની રસી લીધી હતી. જયારે ચોટીલા તાલુકાના પ્રાથમિક શાળાનાં શિક્ષકોને કોરોનાની રસી આપવા માટે મંગળવાર અને બુધવાર બે દિવસ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજનકરાયુ છે. જેમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે તાલુકાના 717 શિક્ષકોમાંથી 62 ટકા એટલે કે, 447 શિક્ષકોએ રસી લીધી હતી. આ પ્રસંગે તાલુકા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી વિભાભાઈ રબારી, બીઆરસી પ્રકાશભાઇ પરમાર સહિતનાઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

ક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા માત્ર 23
જિલ્લામાં મંગળવારે કોરોનાનો 1 કેસ ધ્યાને આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે વધુ 5 દર્દીઓએ કોરોનાને હરાવ્યો છે. જેના લીધે કુલ કોરોનામુકત દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 3189 થઇ છે. જયારે મંગળવારે પણ જિલ્લામાં એકપણ મોત કોરોનાથી નોંધાયુ નથી. આમ હાલ જિલ્લામાં એકટીવ કેસની સંખ્યા માત્ર 23 છે.

