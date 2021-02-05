તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અનોખી શોધ:મહાત્મા ગાંધી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ અને જૈનાબાદ હાઇસ્કુલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની અનોખી શોધસૂકાભઠ્ઠ રણકાંઠામાં વરસાદી પાણીના સંગ્રહની અનોખી શોધ

  • આગામી અઠવાડીયે જૈનાબાદની સર ઝુબેદા બેગમ હાઇસ્કુલમાં આ પ્રોજેક્ટ ઇન્સ્ટોલ કર્યા બાદ આ પ્રોજેક્ટ દિલ્હી લઇ જવાશે

સૂકાભઠ્ઠ રણકાંઠા વિસ્તારમાં કાયમ પાણીની બૂમરાડ હોય છે. ત્યારે અમદાવાદ મહાત્મા ગાંધી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ અને જૈનાબાદ હાઇસ્કુલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ વરસાદી પાણીના સંગ્રહની અનોખી શોધ કરી છે. આગામી અઠવાડીયે જૈનાબાદની સર ઝુબેદા બેગમ હાઇસ્કુલમાં આ પ્રોજેક્ટ ઇન્સ્ટોલ કર્યા બાદ આ પ્રોજેક્ટ દિલ્હી લઇ જવાશે.

સૂકાભઠ્ઠ ગણાતા રણકાંઠા વિસ્તારમાં આકરા ઉનાળાની શરૂઆત થતાંની સાથે બેડાયુધ્ધના દ્રશ્યો સહજ બને છે. અેમાય નર્મદા કેનાલનો સૌથી વધુ લાભ રણકાંઠા વિસ્તારને થયો હોવાના તંત્રના દાવાઓ વચ્ચે ચાલુ વર્ષે ચોમાસામાં સૂકાભઠ્ઠ રણકાંઠા વિસ્તારમાં નહિવત વરસાદ થતાં દસાડા તાલુકાના તમામ 89 ગામોને રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા અછતગ્રસ્ત પણ જાહેર કરાયા છે. અમદાવાદની મહાત્મા ગાંધી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્કુલ અને જૈનાબાદની સર ઝુબેદા બેગમ હાઇસ્કુલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ મળીને વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટીંગ સીસ્ટમની અનોખી શોધ કરી છે. જે અંતર્ગત વરસાદી પાણીના સંગ્રહ માટે વેસ્ટમાંથી બેસ્ટના ઉપયોગ થકી અા સીસ્ટમને શાળા કે ગામડાના મકાનની છત પર કે નીચે ખુલ્લામાં ફીટ કરી વરસાદી પાણીનો સંગ્રહ કરવામાં આવે છે. અને અેમાં (ફિલ્ટર) પ્યોરીફાયની સીસ્ટમનો ઉપયોગ કરી પીવાના પાણી માટે મિનરલ વોટર પણ તૈયાર થઇ શકે છે.

જૈનાબાદની સર ઝુબેદા બેગમ હાઇસ્કુલમાં જૈનાબાદ સ્ટેટ અને હાઇસ્કુલના ટ્રસ્ટી ધનરાજ મલિક અને નેપાળના શિક્ષક રોબિનની આગેવાનીમાં અમદાવાદની મહાત્મા ગાંધી ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સ્કુલના જય, ધ્રુવ અને ભરત નામના ત્રણ વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ આખો પ્રોજેક્ટ રજૂ કર્યો હતો. આગામી અઠવાડીયે આ પ્રોજેક્ટ જૈનાબાદ હાઇસ્કુલના મેદાનમાં ઇન્સ્ટોલ કર્યા બાદ રણકાંઠાના 12થી 15 ગામોમાં અેનો સફળતાપૂર્વક પ્રયોગ કર્યા બાદ આ અનોખા પ્રોજેક્ટને દિલ્હી પ્રેઝન્ટેશનમાં લઇ જવામાં આવશે.

જૈનાબાદ સ્કુલમાં આ પ્રોજેક્ટ થકી 15 લાખ લિટર પાણીનો સંગ્રહ કરાશે : તારીકખાનજી મલીક- શિક્ષક-જૈનાબાદ હાઇસ્કુલ આ ટીમ દ્વારા જૈનાબાદ હાઇસ્કુલના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પીવાના પાણીનું અેસ્ટીમેન્ટ કઢાયું હતુ. જેમાં અેક વિદ્યાર્થીને રોજનું બે લિટર પીવાનું પાણી જોઇએ. આ હાઇસ્કુલના કુલ 333 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને વર્ષના 240 દિવસ અભ્યાસના ગણીને વર્ષે અંદાજે 15 લાખ લિટર પીવાના પાણીનો અનોખો પ્રોજેક્ટ તૈયાર કરાશે.

આ અનોખો પ્રોજેક્ટ કઇ રીતે કામ કરશે.

રણકાંઠા વિસ્તારમાં વર્ષે અેવરેજ સાતથી આઠ ઇંચ જેટલો વરસાદ પડે અે રીતે માનીયે તો પ્લાસ્ટીક જેવા પડદાના વેસ્ટેજમાંથી પોતાની છત કે ખુલ્લી જગ્યાને ધ્યાનમાં લઇ 10 બાય 10 જે 20 બાય 20નો ચ‍ારેબાજુ લોખંડની અેન્ગલ ફીટ કરી બનાવેલા વરસાદી પાણીના સંગ્રહસ્થાનમાં સ્ટોરેજ કરી નીચે આવતી લાઇનમાં ફિલ્ટર મુકી આ વરસાદી પાણીનો પીવાના પાણી તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય છે.

    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપોલીસે પૂછ્યું તો આરિફે જવાબ આપ્યો- હા, મેં જ આઈશાને કહ્યું હતું કે વીડિયો બનાવજે અને પછી ધ્રુસકે ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

