દરોડો:મોરબીમાં દેશીદારૂ ભરેલી રિક્ષા સાથે બે પકડાયા

મોરબી8 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • પોલિસે રૂ.49500ના મુદામાલ સાથે તપાસનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ કર્યો

મોરબીના જુના ઘૂંટુ રોડ ઉપરથી પસાર થતી રિક્ષાને બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસની ટીમે રોકીને તલાસી લેતા તેમાથી 300 લિટર દારૂ મળી આવ્યો હતો જેથી કરીને પોલીસે સી.એન.જી. રીક્ષા રજી.નં. જીજે-27-Y-9129ને અને દેશીદારૂ 300 લીટર તેમજ બે મોબાઇલ મળીને કુલ રૂ. 49500ના મુદામાલ સાથે હાલમાં દેવરાજભાઈ બળદેવભાઇ કોપણીયા (ઉ.19) રહે. માનસર અને કિશનભાઇ ઉર્ફે બચ્ચન ઘોઘાભાઇ બાહપીયા (ઉ.24) રહે. સુંદરગઢ વાળાની ધરપકડ કરેલ છે આ કામગીરી વનરાજભાઈ ચાવડા, દિનેશભાઇ બાવળીયા, રમેશભાઈ મૂંધવા, રમેશભાઇ મિયાત્રા, દેવસીભાઇ મોરી, ભગીરથભાઈ લોખીલ, ઋતુરાજસિંહ જાડેજા તથા શક્તિસિંહ જાડેજાએ કરી હતી

