પ્રવાસ સફર:સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાં પ્રવાસ સફર શૈક્ષણિક રેલીનું સ્વાગત્ કરાયું

સુરેન્દ્રનગર
  • બાળકોને શિક્ષણ અંગે જાગૃતિ લાવવા પ્રવાસ
  • 25થી વધુ કારમાં લોકો 7 દિવસમાં સફર ખેડશે

રોટરી ડિસ્ટ્રીક્ટ 3060 દ્વારા પ્રવાસ સફર શૈક્ષણિક કાર રેલીનું આયોજન કરાયુ છે. જેમાં 25થી વધુ કારોમાં 60થી વધુ લોકો ગુજરાતના સોમનાથથી મહારાષ્ટ્ર રાજ્યના ધુલ્યા સુધી સફર ખેડી રહ્યા છે. આ રેલી સુરેન્દ્રનગર આવી પહોંચતા રોટરી ક્લબ દ્વારા સ્વાગત કર્યુ હતુ.

રોટરી ડિસ્ટ્રીક્ટ 3060 દ્વાર શિક્ષાનું મહત્વ સમજાવવા અને બાળકોને શિક્ષણ અંગે જાગૃતિ લાવવા પ્રવાસ સફર શૈક્ષણિક કાર રેલી થકી અનોખી પહેલ કરી છે. જેમાં સોમનાથ ગુજરાતથી મહારાષ્ટ્રના ધુલ્યા સુધી 25થી વધુ કારનો કાફલો 7 દિવસ સુધી પ્રવાસ ખેડી પહોંચશે. જેની શરૂઆત તા.6 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સોમનાથથી કરાઇ હતી. જે તા.13 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ધુલ્યા પહોંચી પુર્ણ થશે.

આ કાર રેલી તા.8 ફેબ્રુઆરી સોમવારના રોજ સુરેન્દ્રનગર આવી પોહંચી હતી. આથી વઢવાણ જીઆઇડીસી ગવર્નર પ્રશાંતભાઇ જાની, પ્રમુખ સુમીતભાઇ પટેલ, પરીમલભાઇ મોદી,ભ રોટરી ક્લબ ઓફ વઢાવણ સીટી, રોટરી ક્લબ ઓફ વઢવાણ મેટ્રો અને રોટરી ક્લબ ઓફ સુરેન્દ્રનગરના પ્રમુખ, ઉપપ્રમુખ તથા સભ્યો દ્વારા રોટરી હોલ એનટીએમ સ્કુલ પાસે તેમને આવકારી સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. ત્યારબાદ સુરેન્દ્રરનગર રોટરી ક્લબ દ્વારા ચાલતા પર્મનેન્ટ પ્રોજેક્ટસ જેવાકે થેલેસીમીયા સેન્ટર, ડાયાલીસીસ સેન્ટર, મુવીંગ લાયબ્રેરી, યંગ્સ ક્લબ તથા રોટરી ગાર્ડનની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી.

