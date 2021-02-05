તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દત્તક:પાલનપુરનો પવન ચિત્તોડગઢના રાણાવત પરિવારનો લાડલો બન્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર
  • બાળકની ઓનલાઇન પસંદગી કરી લેવા આવ્યા
  • 20 વર્ષના લગ્નજીવન બાદ પુત્ર મળતા દંપતી ગદગદ થયું

પાલનપુરના ચીલ્ડ્રન હોમમાં બાળકોની સંખ્યા વધતા 3 બાળકોને ઓગસ્ટ 2020માં સુરેન્દ્રનગરના ચીલ્ડ્રન હોમમાં લવાયા હતા. જેમાં રાજસ્થાનના ચીત્તોડગઢના રાણાવત પરિવારે ઓનલાઇન પસંદગી બાદ પાલનપુરના પવનને સુરેન્દ્રનગર ખાતે દત્તક લીધો હતો. 20 વર્ષના લગ્નજીવન બાદ પરિવારને પુત્ર મળતા પતિ-પત્નીની આંખોમાં હર્ષના આંસુ આવી ગયા હતા.

સુરેન્દ્રનગરના ચીલ્ડ્રન હોમમાં બાળકોની સંખ્યા નિલ થતા અને પાલનપુરમાં બાળકોનો ઓવરસેટઅપ થતા 3 બાળકો ઓગસ્ટ માસમાં સુરેન્દ્રનગર લવાયા હતા. જેમાં 9 માસના બાળક પવન પર રાજસ્થાનના ચીત્તોડગઢના પરિવારે પસંદગીનો કળશ ઢોળ્યો હતો. ચીત્તોડગઢના માર્ગ મકાન વિભાગમાં ઇલેકટ્રોનીક કોન્ટ્રાકટર તરીકે કામ કરતા 45 વર્ષીય વિક્રમસિંહ રાણાવત અને તેમના પત્ની સુધાબેનના લગ્ન વર્ષ 2001માં થયા હતા. લગ્નજીવનના 20 વર્ષ દરમિયાન તેમને કોઇ સંતાન ન થતા 2 વર્ષ અગાઉ તેઓએ ઓનલાઇન બાળકની પસંદગી શરૂ કરી હતી. જેમાં સુરેન્દ્રનગરના ચીલ્ડ્રન હોમમાં રહેલા પાલનપુરના પવનને કાયદાકીય રીતે દત્તક લેવા રાણાવત દંપતી મંગળવારે સુરેન્દ્રનગર આવ્યુ હતુ.

અપેક્ષા મુજબનું બાળક મળતા ઘરે પારણુ બંધાતા રાણાવત દંપતીની આંખમાં હર્ષના આંસુ આવી ગયા હતા. આ તકે જિલ્લા કલેકટર કે. રાજેશ, સમાજ સુરક્ષા અધિકારી જયપાલ ચૌહાણ, બાળ સુરક્ષા અધિકારી અજય મોટકા, હોમના અધિક્ષક જયેશ સાપરા, જિલ્લા કાનુની સેવા સત્તા મંડળના સેક્રેટરી હરીશ ગુપ્તા ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

