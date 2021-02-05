તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હાલાકી:5 દિવસથી સતત ગટરનું પાણી વહેતા વઢવાણનો બારી રોડ ખખડધજ થયો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
પાલિકા તંત્રે રવિવારે કામગીરી કરી છતા મંગળવારે પરિસ્થિતિ ઠેર ઠેર. - Divya Bhaskar
પાલિકા તંત્રે રવિવારે કામગીરી કરી છતા મંગળવારે પરિસ્થિતિ ઠેર ઠેર.
  • ગટરની ચેમ્બરમાં ખડ સહિતનો કચરો ફેંકતાં સમસ્યા સર્જાઇ

વઢવાણ પંજાબ બેંકથી ધોળીપોળ સુધીનો મુખ્ય રસ્તો અંદાજે 300 મીટરનો છે. ત્યારે આ બારી રોડ પર ગટરના ગંદા પાણી વહેતા રહેતા હોવાની માર્ગ બિસ્માર બન્યો છે. રાહદારીઓ અને વાહનચાલકો મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે. જ્યારે આગામી સમયમાં આ રસ્તા પર ડામર રોડ બનાવવાનું તંત્ર દ્વારા જણાવાયુ હતુ.

વઢવાણમાં ગટરના પાણી રસ્તા પર ફેલાવાની રાવો ઉઠી છે. ત્યારે પંજાબ બેંકથી ધોળીપોળ સુધીનો અંદાજે 300 મીટર લાંબો મુખ્ય રોડ આવેલો છે. જ્યાં દિવસ-રાત નાના -મોટા વાહનો તેમજ રાહદારીઓ પસાર થાય છે. પરંતુ છેલ્લા પાંચેક દિવસથી આ રસ્તા પર ગટરના ગંદા પાણીના કારણે રોડ ધોવાઇ જતા ઠેર ઠેર ખાડાઓ અને પાણી ભરાવાથી લોકો અકસ્માતના ભય સાથે મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે. સ

ર્જાયેલી પરિસ્થિતિને ધ્યાને લઇને પાલિકા એન્જિનિયર કે.જી.હેરમાની સૂચનાથી રવિવારે આ સ્થળ પર એન્જિનિયર જયેશભાઈ સોલંકી, વિવેકભાઈ હડીયલ, દિલીપભાઈ પરમાર સહિતની ટીમે કામગીરી કરી હતી. જેમાં જેટીંગ મારીને પાણી આગળ જાય તેવી રવિવારે વ્યવસ્થા કરી ઢાંકણું પણ નંખાયુ હતુ. અને ગટરની ચેમ્બરમાં ખડ સહિતનો લોકો કચરો નાંખતા બ્લોક થઇ જવાનું બહાર આવ્યુ હતુ.

