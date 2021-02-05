તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભયાવહ આગ:વાંકાનેર નજીક પેપર મિલના કારખાનામાં લાગેલી આગ 15 કલાક પછી પણ બેકાબુ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મોરબી ફાયર ફાઇટર દ્વારા આ બેકાબુ આગને બુઝાવવાની કામગીરી પુરજોશમાં

મોરબી જિલ્લાના વાંકાનેર તાલુકાની હદમાં આવેલ જામસર ચોકડી પાસે એક્સેલ પેપરમિલમાં ગઇકાલે સાજે છ વાગ્યાના અરસામાં આગ લાગી હતી જેની મોરબી પાલિકાના ફાયર વિભાગને જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી જેથી કરીને મોરબી પાલિકાના ફાયર વિભાગની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી હતી અને આગ ઉપર કાબૂ મેળવવા માટે કામગીરી ચાલુ કરવામાં આવી હતી

જો કે, આગે વિકરાળ રૂપ ધારણ કરી લીધું હોવાથી ફાયરની વધુ ગાડીઓ રાજકોટ અને હળવદથી બોલાવવામાં આવી હતી

અને રાતથી જ આગને કાબુમાં લેવા માટે એક કે બે નહીં પરંતુ આઠ ગાડીઓ દ્વારા પાણીનો મારો ચલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે તો પણ હજુ આગ બેકાબૂ છે અને આ આગને કાબુમાં આવતા હજુ પણ લગભગ 15 કલાક કરતાં વધુ સમય લાગે તેવી શક્યતા છે

