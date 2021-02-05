તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધૂળ ખાતો વિકાસ!:મોરબીમાં બે વર્ષથી તૈયાર થયેલું 66 કેવી સબ સ્ટેશન લોકાર્પણના અભાવે શોભાના ગાંઠિયા સમાન બન્યું

મોરબી22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સબ સ્ટેશન તાત્કાલિક ચાલુ કરવા ઉદ્યોગકારોની માગ

ઔદ્યોગિકનગરી મોરબીમાં વીજ પુરવઠાના લીધે ઉદ્યોગમાં કોઈ સમસ્યા ન આવે તે માટે ફટાફટ નવા સબ સ્ટેશનો મંજૂર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને કરોડો રૂપિયાના ખર્ચા કરીને બનાવવામાં પણ આવ્યા હતા. જો કે, તેના લોકાર્પણ કરવાનું અધિકારી અને પદાધિકારીઓ ભૂલી જાય છે એ પણ નરી અને કડવી વાસ્તવિકતા છે. કેમકે, મોરબીથી રફાળેશ્વર જતા રોડ પર બે વર્ષ પહેલા 66 કેવી સબ સ્ટેશન બનાવવામાં આવ્યું છે જે હજુ સુધી લોકાર્પણ કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી જેના કારણે ધૂળ ખાઈ રહયું છે. કરોડાના ખર્ચે બનેલુ આ 66 કેવી સબસ્ટેશન ઉદઘાટનના અભાવે હાલમાં માત્ર શોભાના ગાંઠીયા સમાન બનવા પામ્યું છે.

મોરબીના ઓદ્યોગીક વિસ્તારની વિજ માંગને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને મોરબીથી રફાળેશ્વર જતા રોડ પર લાલપર નજીક 66 કેવી સબ સ્ટેશન બે વર્ષ પહેલા બનાવી દેવામાં આવ્યું હતુ. પરંતુ હજુ સુધી તેને ખુલ્લુ મૂકવામાં આવ્યું નથી જેથી તે ધૂળ ખાઈ રહ્યું છે અને વળી અહીં ચારે બાજુ બાવળ પણ ઉગી નીકળ્યા છે.

આ સબ સ્ટેશન ચાલુ કરવા ઉદ્યોગકારોએ અનેક વખત રજૂઆત પણ કરી ચુક્યા છે. છતાં સરકારી બાબુઓના પેટનું પાણી હલતું ન હોય એવો ઘાટ સર્જાયો છે. મોરબી પાસે બે વર્ષથી તૈયાર સબ સ્ટેશન લાગતા વળગતા તંત્ર દ્વારા તાકીદે ચાલુ કરવામાં આવે તેવી મોરબી પથંકના ઉદ્યોગકારોની માંગ છે.

