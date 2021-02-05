તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દારૂની રેડ:સુરેન્દ્રનગર એલસીબીએ ઇંગ્લીશ દારૂની 4912 બોટલો સાથે રૂ. 27.86 લાખનો દારૂ ઝડપ્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સુરેન્દ્રનગર લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાંચે કન્ટેનર અને કાર પણ ઝબ્બે કરી

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લા પોલિસ વડા મહેન્દ્ર બગડીયા દ્વારા સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લામાંથી પ્રોહિ-જુગારની બદી સંપૂર્ણપણે નેસ્તનાબુદ કરવા અલગ-અલગ ટીમો બનાવી પરિણામલક્ષી કામગીરી કરવા સુરેન્દ્રનગર લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચના પોલિસ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર ડી.અેમ.ઢોલ, પોલિસ સબ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર વી.આર.જાડેજા, રૂતુરાજસિંહ, જુવાનસિંહ, હિતેશભાઇ, અમરકુમાર, ચમનભાઇ, અશ્વિનભાઇ અને કલ્પેશભાઇ સહિતના અેલસીબી પોલિસ સ્ટાફે નાઇટ પેટ્રોલીંગ દરમિયાન બાતમી મળી હતી કે, લીંબડીના ભલગામડાનો સંજયસિંહે ઉર્ફે ટીનો અનિરુદ્ધસિંહ રાણા તથા લીંબડીનો નીરવ અમૃતલાલ દરજીએ મળીને વઢવાણના અને હાલ વડોદરા રહેતા નાગદાન પ્રભુદાન ગઢવી તથા ભાવનગરના ઇમરાન ઉર્ફે બોબડો હારૂનભાઇ કાલવા પાસેથી ગેરકાયદેસર પરપ્રાંતિય ભારતીય બનાવટનો વિદેશી દારૂનો મોટો જથ્થો મંગાવી ચારેય ઇસમો ભેગા મળી તેઓના સાગરીતો મારફતે કન્ટેનર નં- MH-46-BM-0109માં દારૂના મોટા જથ્થા સાથે ભલગામડાની સીમમાં દાજીભાઇ ભરતસિંહ રાણા (ભલગામડા)વાળાની વાડીમાંથી અલગ અલગ બ્રાન્ડની ઇંગ્લીશ દારૂની બોટલો ઝડપી હતી.

જેમાં ભારતીય બનાવટની વિદેશી દારૂની 750 અેમ.અેલ.ની કાચની કંપની સીલબંધ અલગ-અલગ બ્રાન્ડની વિદેશી દારૂની કુલ બોટલો નંગ- 3271 તથા બીયર ટીન નંગ- 1641મળી કુલ રૂ. 13,86,210 તથા કન્ટેનર નં- MH-46-BM-0109 કિંમત રૂ. 12,00,000 તથા નિશાન માઇક્રા અેક્ષ વી કાર નં- GJ-5-JD-308 કિંમત રૂ. 2,00,000 મળી કુલ રૂ. 27,86,210નો મુદામાલ સાથે આરોપી સંજયસિંહ ઉર્ફે ટીનો અનિરુદ્ધસિંહ રાણા (ભલગામડા), નીરવ અમૃતલાલ દરજી (લીંબડી), નાગદાન પ્રભુદાન ગઢવી (વડોદરા), ઇમરાન ઉર્ફે બોબડો હારૂનભાઇ કાલવા (ભાવનગર), ટાટા આઇશરના ચાલક અને નિશાન માઇક્રો કારના ચાલક વિરૂદ્ધ ગુન્હો દાખલ કરી અા કેસના મૂળ સુધી પહોંચવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

