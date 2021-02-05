તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Submission To The Speaker Of The Legislative Assembly To Present The Issue Of Privilege Of Dasada MLA In The Assembly House On The Issue Of Construction Without BU Permission In Surendranagar District

રજૂઆત:સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લામાં બીયુ પરમિશન વગર બાંધકામના મુદે દસાડા ધારાસભ્યની વિશેષાધિકારનો મુદો વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં ઉપસ્થિત કરવા વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષને રજૂઆત

સુરેન્દ્રનગર25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ ગૃહમાં નાના શહેરોમાં બાંધકામ માટે બીયુ પરમિશન કે ફાયર અેનઓસીની જરૂર નથી ફક્ત પ્લાન પાસ કરાવવાની પધ્ધતિ હોવાનો ગૃહમાં જવાબ આપ્યો હતો

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ નાના શહેરોમાં બાંધકામ માટે બી.યુ. પરમિશન કે ફાયર અેનઓસીની જરૂર નથી ફક્ત પ્લાન પાસ કરાવવાની પધ્ધતિ હોવાનો ગૃહમાં જવાબ આપ્યો હતો. જેના અનુસંધાને સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લામાં બીયુ પરમિશન વગર બાંધકામના મુદે દસાડા ધારાસભ્યની વિશેષાધિકારનો મુદો વિધાનસભા ગૃહમાં ઉપસ્થિત કરવા વિધાનસભા અધ્યક્ષને લેખીત રજૂઆત કરાઇ છે. દસાડા-લખતર મત વિસ્તારના ધારાસભ્ય નૌશાદભાઇ સોલંકીએ ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાના અધ્યક્ષને કરેલી લેખીત રજૂઆતમાં જણાવ્યા મુજબ, તા 3જી માર્ચના રોજ ગુજરાત અગ્નિનિવારણ અને જીવન સુરક્ષા ઉપાય વિષયક (સુધારા) વિધેયકની ચર્ચા દરમિયાન મેં રજૂઆત કરી હતી કે, કોઇપણ બાંધકામ થયેલ બિલ્ડીંગ વપરાશમાં લેતા પહેલા અેની બી.યુ. પરમિશન લેવાની હોય છે. પરંતુ મહા નગરપાલિકા સિવાયના નગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારોમાં 98 % કિસ્સાઓમાં બી.યુ.પરમિશન લેવામાં આવતી નથી. સદર વિધેયક અંગે જવાબ આપતા નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રી નિતીનભાઇ પટેલે જવાબ આપતા જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, સુરેન્દ્રનગર, દસાડા અને પાટડી જેવા નાના શહેરોમાં બી.યુ.પરમિશન લેવાની પધ્ધતિ નથી. ફક્ત પ્લાન પાસ કરાવવાની પધ્ધતિ છે. તેમાં ફાયર અેન.ઓ.સી.લેવાની રહેતી નથી. આ બાબતે હકીકત અે છે કે, નગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારોમાં થતાં બાંધકામો માટે ફાયર સેફ્ટી તથા બી.યુ.પરમિશન મેળવવાની હોય છે. અને જો આ પ્રકારની પરમિશન લીધી ન હોય તો જે-તે બાંધકામનો ઉપયોગ કરવા દેવામાં આવતો નથી. જે ગુજરાત ટાઉન પ્લ‍ાનીંગ અને અર્બન ડેવલોપમેન્ટ અેક્ટ- 1976 હેઠળ બનાવેલા કાયદામાં સ્પષ્ટ ઉલ્લેખ છે. અને જો બી.યુ.પરમિશન માટેની શરતોનું પાલન થયેલ ન હોય તો સક્ષમ અધિકારી નોટીશ આપીને આપેલ બી.યુ.પરમિશન રદ કરી શકે છે. આથી નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીએ ગૃહમાં ખોટી માહિતી (જવાબ) રજૂ કરી ગૃહને ગેરમાર્ગે દોર્યું છે. આથી ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા નિયમ- 250 અન્વયે સભાગૃહમાં વિશેષાધિકાર ભંગનો મુદો ઉપસ્થિત કરવાની પરવાનગી આપવા ધારાસભ્ય નૌશાદભાઇ સોલંકીએ ગુજરાત વિધાનસભાના અધ્યક્ષને લેખીત રજૂઆત કરતા ચકચાર મચી જવા પામી છે.

