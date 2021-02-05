તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હાલાકી:વઢવાણ ST બસ સ્ટેશનમાં રૂટનું ટાઇમ ટેબલ ઝાંખુ થયું

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 11 વર્ષ પહેલાં 183 રૂટો સાથેનું બોર્ડ મુકાયું હતું

વઢવાણ એસટી બસ સ્ટેશનમાં 11 વર્ષ પહેલા રૂટનું બોર્ડ બનવાયું હતુ. પરંતુ આ બોર્ડને ઝાંખપ આવતા મુસાફરોને આંખો ફાડી ફાડીને રૂટ શોધવો પડી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે કેટલીક બસો આવતી નથી તો કેટલીક બારોબર જતી રહેતી હોવાની પણ રાવ ઉઠી છે. વઢવાણ ધોળીપોળ વિસ્તારમાં નવા બસ સ્ટેશનમાં પૂછપરછની બારી પાસે બસના રૂટ અને સમય સાથેનું બનાવેલું બોર્ડ ઝાંખુ પડતા અને મુસાફરોને પોતાના ગામનો રૂટ શોધવામાં હાલાકી પડી રહી છે.

આ બોર્ડમાં અંદાજે 183 જેટલા રૂટો અને તેનો સમય બતાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. આ અંગે નવઘણભાઈ, રમેશભાઈ, ગોરધનભાઈ વગેરે જણાવ્યું કે, બોર્ડમાં અમુક રૂટો અને સમય ન દેખાતા મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે. જ્યારે કેટલીક બસો તો આવતી જ નથી અને કેટલીક તો બારોબાર જતી રહેતા ખાનગી વાહનોનો સહારો લેવો પડે છે. આ અંગે તંત્રે જણાવ્યુ કે, કોરોનાની મહામારીના કારણે જે બસો તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થી ટ્રીપો બંધ થઇ હતી તે થોડા સમયમાં જ ચાલુ કરવાની છે. આથી બસોના રૂટ તેમજ સમય સહિતનું નવુ જ ટાઇમટેબલ બોર્ડ 8 કે 10 દિવસમાં બનાવી નાંખવામાં આવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો