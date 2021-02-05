તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શપથ:'પ્લાસ્ટિક મુક્ત ભારત' માટે દેશભરમાં સાયકલયાત્રા કરી રહેલા મધ્યપ્રદેશના યુવાનનું મોરબીના ટંકારામાં સ્વાગત કરાયું

સુરેન્દ્રનગર41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  •
  • 2 વર્ષમાં 7 રાજ્યોમાં 25000 કિમીની યાત્રા કરી

છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી પ્લાસ્ટિકના પદૂષણ સામે જંગ લડી ભારતને પ્લાસ્ટિક મુક્ત કરવા લોકોની જાગૃતિ માટે સાત રાજ્ય અને 25 હજાર કિલોમીટર સાયકલ યાત્રા કરનાર મધ્ય પ્રદેશના યુવા બ્રિજેશકુમાર શર્મા આજે ટંકારા આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા ત્યારે ઋષિભૂમિ ખાતે આર્ય સમાજની આર્યવીર દળ અને આર્ય વિદ્યાલયમ્ દ્વારા સન્માન અને સ્વાગત કરાયું હતું.

રોજબરોજની ભાગદોડ ભરી જીંદગીમાં કાળા માથાનો માનવી પોતાની સરળતા માટે આવનાર પેઢી અને પર્યાવરણ ને ધાતક નુકસાન થઈ રહ્યું છે. જેની સામે બંડ પોકારી અવેરનેસ થકી ભારત પરિક્રમા કરી યુવાનો છાત્રો, કસબાના કિસાનો, ફેક્ટરીના મજૂરોથી લઈ નોકરી કરતા અધિકારીઓ અને રાજકારણીઓ સિંગલ યુઝ પ્લાસ્ટિકનો ઉપયોગ અટકાવી પર્યાવરણને બચાવવા પોતાનુ યોગદાન આપે એ માટે આ નવયુવાન સાયકલ સવાર થઈ જનજાગૃતિ માટે નિકળી પડ્યો છે,

જયાં સુધી નાનામા નાના કસબા સુધી આ વાત નહી પહોચે ત્યાં સુધી આ અભિયાન શરૂ રાખવાની બ્રિજેશકુમારે વાત કરી હતી. ટંકારા ખાતે શાળા કોલેજોમાં અભ્યાસ કરતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ને પ્લાસ્ટિક ન વાપરવા શપથ પણ લેવડાવ્યા હતા. આ તકે આર્યસમાજના પંડિત સુહાસજી મેહુલભાઈ કોરીંગા સહિતની આર્યવીર દળ ની યુવાપાંખ હાજર રહી હતી.

