તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:વિશ્વના શ્રેષ્ઠ 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોમાં પાટડીની યુવતિનો સમાવેશ, પાટડીની યુવતિએ પાડેલા અગરિયા ભુલકાઓનાં ફોટા વર્લ્ડ લેવલે છવાયા

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 'ધ અધર 100' નામના પુસ્તકના પ્રથમ પાને જ પાટડીની યુવતિએ પાડેલો રણસ્કુલનો ફોટો છપાયો

આજે 8મી માર્ચે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિનની દબદબાભેર ઉજવણી કરાઇ છે ત્યારે પાટડીની યુવતિએ રણમાં 0 થી 50 ડીગ્રી સેલ્સીયસ તાપમાનમાં રણ તંબુ શાળામાં ભણતા અગરિયા ભુલકાઓનાં પાડેલા ફોટા 'ધ અધર 100' નામના પુસ્તકના પ્રથમ પાને છપાયા છે. જેમાં વિશ્વના શ્રેષ્ઠ 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોમાં પાટડીની યુવતિનો સમાવેશ થતા પછાત રણકાંઠાનું નામ આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ફલક પર ગુંજતુ થયુ છે.

આજે 8મી માર્ચે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિન નિમીત્તે ઠેર ઠેર દબદબાભેર ઉજવણીના કાર્યક્રમો યોજાયા હતા. ત્યારે રણકાંઠાની એક યુવતિએ વિશ્વના શ્રેષ્ઠ 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોમાં સ્થાન મેળવી આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્ષેત્રે નામના મેળવી છે. પાટડી જમાદારવાસના નાકે રહેતા રતિલાલ માલવણવાળાના પુત્ર જયેશ પટેલની પત્ની પ્રભાબેનને નાનપણથી જ ફોટોગ્રાફીનો અનહદ શોખ હતો.પુષ્કર મેળા અને કુંભમેળામાં દુર્લભ ફોટોગ્રાફીનો અનહદ સંગ્રહ કર્યા બાદ આ યુવતિએ રણમાં અગરિયા ભુલકાઓને શિક્ષણમાં પડતી મુશ્કેલીઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને રણ ખુંદવાનું શરૂ કર્યુ હતુ.

સર્વ શિક્ષા અભિયાન અંતર્ગત રણમાં ચાલતી 14 જેટલી તંબુશાળાની રૂબરૂ મુલાકાત લઇ આ યુવતિએ અગરિયા ભુલકાઓની શિક્ષણ પ્રણાલીને કેમેરાના કચકડે મઢી લીધી હતી. આ યુવતિએ રણમાં અગરિયા ભુલકાઓના પાડેલા 10 ફોટોગ્રાફ્સને 'ધ અધર 100' પ્રોજેક્ટમાં મોકલી આપ્યા હતા. જેમાં પાટડીની યુવતિએ રણમાં અગરિયા ભુલકાઓને શિક્ષણમાં પડતી પારાવાર મુશ્કેલીઓને લગતા ફોટા વર્લ્ડ લેવલે છપાયા હતા. જેમાં 'ધ અધર 100' નામના પુસ્તકના પ્રથમ પાને જ અા યુવતિએ પાડેલો રણસ્કુલનો ફોટો છપાયો હતો. અને વિશ્વનાં 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોમાં ગુજરાતની એકમાત્ર પાટડીની યુવતિનો સમાવેશ કરાયો હતો.

ભારતમાંથી માત્ર બે જ ફોટોગ્રાદરોની પસંદગી વિશ્વના 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોની યાદીમાં બ્રાઝીલ, સ્પેન, ઇન્ડોનેશીયા, ઓસ્ટ્રલિયા, અફઘાનિસ્તાન, શ્રીલંકા, પાકિસ્તાન, ઇટાલી, અમેરીકા, રસીયા, ચાઇના, ફ્રાન્સ અને જર્મની સહિતના વિશ્વના 100 ફોટોગ્રાફરોમાં ભારતના માત્ર બે જ ફોટોગ્રાફરોનો સમાવેશ કરાયો હતો. જેમાં એક કોલકત્તાના સુદિપ્તો દાસ અને પાટડીની પ્રભા જયેશ એ બે નો જ સમાવેશ કરાયો છે.

પાટડીની યુવતિના બે ફોટા આ બુકમાં છપાયા પાટડીની ફોટોગ્રાફર યુવતિ પ્રભા જયેશના રણમાં તંબુશાળા ભણતા અગરિયા ભુલકાઓના કુલ બે ફોટા છપાયા હતા. જેમાં એક ફોટો રણમાં ઉપર આકાશ અને નીચે ધરતી તળે બ્રાઉન્ડ્રીની હદમાં તંબુશાળામાં ભણતા ભુલકાઓનો ફોટો પુસ્તકના પ્રથમ પાને છપાયો હતો. અને બીજો રણસ્કુલનો જ ફોટો પુસ્તકના પાના નં 121 અને 122 પર છપાયો હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો