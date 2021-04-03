તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

3 દિવસમાં જવાબ રજૂ કરવા આદેશ:બેનર મુદ્દે સુરેન્દ્રનગર શહેર કૉંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ પ્રમુખને નોટિસ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
કમલેશ કોટેચા - Divya Bhaskar


નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીની આચારસંહિતા લાગુ થઈ ગઈ હોવા છતાં સુરેન્દ્રનગર શહેરમાં કોંગી આગેવાન દ્વારા શહેરના અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારમાં મંજૂરી વગર બેનર લગાવવામાં આવતા પાલિકા દ્વારા 10 બેનર હટાવી જપ્ત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ત્યારે આ મામલે સુરેન્દ્રનગર પાલિકાના ચીફ ઓફીસર દ્વારા કોંગી આગેવાનને લેખીત નોટીસ આપવામાં આવી છે અને ત્રણ દિવસમાં જવાબ રજૂ કરવા લેખીતમાં આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

સુરેન્દ્રનગર શહેર કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિના કમલેશ કોટચા નામ અને ફોટા સાથેના શહેરમાં 10 જગ્યાએ બેનરો લગાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. સુરેન્દ્રનગર સંયુક્ત પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થઇ ગઇ હોવાથી આચાર સહિંતા અમલી હોય કોંગી આગેવાન દ્વારા બેનર લગાવવા માટે કોઇ પણ જાતની મંજૂરી લીધી ન હોવાનું ધ્યાને આવતા પાલિકાતંત્ર દ્વારા શહેરમાં તમામ જગ્યાએથી બેનર ઉતારી કબજે કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને મંજૂરી વગર બેનર લગાવવા મામલે પાલિકાના ચીફ ઓફીસર સંજયભાઇ પંડ્યા દ્વારા કમલેશ કોટેચાને લેખીત નોટીસ આપવામાં આવી છે અને આચારસંહિતાના ભંગ બદલ ત્રણ દિવસમાં જવાબ રજૂ કરવા નોટીસમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.

આ અંગે પૂછતાં કૉંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ શહેર પ્રમુખ કમલેશ કોટેચાએ જણાવ્યું કે બેનરો આચારસહિંત પહેલા લગાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા અને તે પણ કોઇ ટેકેદાર કે જાગૃત નાગરીક દ્વારા લગાવવામાં આવ્યા છે મે નથી લગાવ્યા. અને નોટીસ અંગે સમયમર્યાદામાં હું જવાબ રજૂ કરી દઇશ.

