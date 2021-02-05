તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આકરી સજા:મોરબી જિલ્લા સ્પેશિયલ પોકસો કોર્ટે અપહરણ, દુષ્કર્મ અને પોક્સોના ગુનામાં બે આરોપીને 10 વર્ષની સજા ફટકારી

મોરબીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બંને આરોપીઓને નામદાર કોર્ટ દ્વારા રૂ. 22500 દંડ પણ ફટકાર્યો

મોરબી જીલ્લાના વાંકાનેર તાલુકામાં વર્ષ 2017માં અપહરણ, દુષ્કર્મ અને પોક્સોની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ હતી. જે ગુનામાં વાંકાનેર તાલુકા પોલીસ દ્વારા બે આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી અને આ બંને આરોપી સામેનો કેસ મોરબી જિલ્લા સ્પેશ્યલ પોસ્કો કોર્ટની અંદર ચાલી જતાં સરકારી વકીલ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલ દલીલ અને પુરાવાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને જજે બંને આરોપીઓને 10 વર્ષની સજા અને રૂ. 22500 દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે

જાણવા મળતી વિગતો પ્રમાણે મોરબી જિલ્લા સ્પેશિયલ પોકસો કોર્ટમાં વર્ષ 2017માં નોંધાયેલ અપહરણ, દુષ્કર્મ અને પોક્સોનો કેસ ચાલી રહ્યો હતો જેમાં સરકારી વકીલ સંજયભાઈ દવે દ્વારા જરૂરી આધાર પુરાવાઓ રજૂ કકરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને તેની સાથોસાથ દલીલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને મોરબી જિલ્લા સ્પેશિયલ પોકસો કોર્ટના જજ એમ.કે. ઉપાધ્યાય દ્વારા હાલમાં બે આરોપીઓને 10 વર્ષની સજા અને રૂ. 22500નો દંડ કરવામાં આવેલ છે અને જો આરોપી દંડની રકમ ન ભરે તો તેને સજા પૂરી થયા પછી વધુ એક વર્ષની સજા કરવા માટેનો કોર્ટ દ્વારા આદેશ કરવામાં આવેલ છે

બનાવની જાણવા મળતી વિગતો પ્રમાણે વર્ષ 2017માં વાંકાનેર તાલુકાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારની અંદર રહેતી સગીરાએ તેના પિતાના માસીયાઇ ભાઇ જીવરાજ ઉર્ફે હક્કો નાથાભાઇ સારદિયા અને તેના મિત્ર મુકેશ ખીમાભાઈ વિકાણી નામના બે શખ્સોની સામે અપહરણ, દુષ્કર્મ અને પોક્સોની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. જે ગુનામાં બંને આરોપીઓની જે તે સમયે વાંકાનેર તાલુકા પોલીસ દ્વારા ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. અને આ કેસ હાલમાં મોરબી જિલ્લા સ્પેશિયલ પોકસો કોર્ટની અંદર ચાલી જતાં સરકારી વકીલ તરફથી કરવામાં આવેલી રજૂઆતો અને પુરાવાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને જજે આઇપીસી કલમ 376(2) એચ.આઈ.એન. સાથે પોક્સો એક્ટ હેઠળ બંને આરોપીઓને 10 વર્ષની સજા ફટકારી છે અને કુલ મળીને રૂ. 22,500નો દંડ કરેલ છે જો આરોપીઓ દ્વારા દંડની રકમનો ભરવામાં ન આવે તો મૂળ સજા પછી વધુ એક વર્ષની સજા ફટકારવા માટે હુકમ કરવામાં આવેલ છે

વધુમાં સરકારી વકીલ સંજયભાઇ દવે દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલ દલીલોને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને કોર્ટે ભોગ બનનાર સગીરાને ધી ગુજરાત વિકટીમ કંપન્સેશન સ્કીમ અંતર્ગત રૂ. 10.50 લાખ રૂપિયા આપવાનો હુકમ કરવામાં આવેલ છે અને આ કેસની દલીલ વખતે સરકારી વકીલે કહ્યું હતું કે, “કોર્ટને આજની તારીખે પણ લોકો માનની નજરે જુએ છે અને કોર્ટ દ્વારા જે ચુકાદા આપવામાં આવે છે તેની સમાજ ઉપર બહુ મોટી અસર પડતી હોય છે” ત્યારે આ કેસમાં બે આરોપીને કોર્ટે 10વર્ષની સજા અને રૂ. 22,500નો દંડ કર્યો છે અને ભોગ બનનારને પણ વળતર ચૂકવવા આદેશ કરેલ છે

