પાલિકા પોલિટિક્સ મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:નામની જાહેરાત કરાયા પહેલાં જ કેટલાક દાવેદારોને ફોન થયા, ‘તૈયારી શરૂ કરો..’

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સુરેન્દ્રનગર-વઢવાણ સંયુક્ત પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીમાં ભાજપ-કૉંગ્રેસ ગુંચવાયો છે ત્યારે ગણગાટ શરૂ થયો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર-વઢવાણ સંયુકત પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો જંગ આ વખતે જબરો જામે તેમ છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાને હવે 4 દિવસ બાકી રહ્યા છે તેમ છતાં હજુ સુધી ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી કોઇએ ઉમેદવારોના નામની હજુ જાહેરાત કરી નથી. પરંતુ અંદરની વાત એ છે કે જે લોકોને ટીકીટ આપવાની છે તેમને ખાનગીમાં ફોન કરીને કહી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે કે તૈયારી કરી લો. આથી અંદરખાને ધમધમાટ ચાલ્યો છે.

સંયુક્ત પાલિકામાં ભાજપમાંથી ચૂ઼ંટણી લડવા 350થી વધુ દાવેદાર મેદાનમાં છે. જયારે કોંગ્રેસમાં 150થી વધુ દાવેદારો છે. આમ ભાજપમાં ટિકિટની વધુ બબાલ છે અને આથી સોમવારથી ગાંધીનગર ખાતે ઉમેદવારોના નામની ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે. કેટલાક વોર્ડમા ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરી દેવાયા છે. પરંતુ જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી નથી. તેવી જ રીતે કોંગ્રેસ પણ ટકોરા મારીને ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગીની કામગીરીમાં લાગી ગઇ છે.

આવા સમયે મહત્વની બાબત એ છે કે ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસે પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત હજુ સુધી નથી કરી પરંતુ કેટલાક લોકોને ફોન કરીને કહી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે કે તમે તૈયારીઓ કરી દેજો. પણ કેટલાક વોર્ડમાં ગુચવડો એવો છે કે 5 જેટલા લોકોને તૈયારી કરવાનું કહેવામાં આવ્યુ છે તેમ છતા ઉમેદવારો બાકી ટેક્ષ, શૌચાલયનો દાખલો, સંતાનો સહિતના કાગળો ભેગા કરવાની દોડધામ કરતા થઇ ગયા છે. બે દિવસમાં બંને પક્ષ નામ જાહેર કરે તેવી શકયતાઓ સેવાઇ રહી છે.

અચરજ : 2 દિવસમાં 223 ફોર્મ ઉપાડ્યાં પણ એકેય ભરાયું નહીં
પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે બે દિવસમાં કુલ 223 લોકોએ ફોર્મ ઉપાડયા છે. પહેલા દિવસે 158 અને બીજા દિવસે 65 ફોર્મ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. બીજા દિવસે ફોર્મ લેનાર લોકોનો ઘસારો ઓછો થયો હતો. આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકોએ ફોર્મ ઉપાડયા છતા 2 દિવસમાં હજુ સુધી એક પણ ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યુ નથી.

અટકળ : ભાજપમાં તો અમુકના નામની મહોર લાગી ગયાની ચર્ચા
સુરેન્દ્રનગર વઢવાણ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોને ટીકીટ આપવી અને કોને કાપવા તે ભાજપ માટે માથાના દુ:ખાવાનો વિષય બની ગયો છે. બીજી બાજુ દાવેદારી પણ વધુ લોકોએ કરી હોય પ્રશ્ન વધુ વિકટ બન્યો છે. આવા સમયે સોમવારથી ગાંધીનગર ખાતે ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી માટે મથામણ ચાલી થઇ છે. જેમાં કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોના નામ નક્કી છે. માથાકુટવાળા વોર્ડના ઉમેદવારોના નામની ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે.

કામગીરી : આખરી ઓપ આપવા માટે કોંગ્રેસના નિરીક્ષકો આવ્યા
કોંગ્રેસમાં પણ અંદરો અંદરની ખેચતાણમાં ઘીના ઠામમાં ઘી પાડી દેવામાં આવ્યુ છે. અને આથી જ લોબીંગની જગ્યાએ જીતના દાવેદાર હોય તેવા મજબુત ઉમેદવારની પસંદગી કરવા માટે કવાયત ચાલી રહી છે. મંગળવારે પ્રદેશ કક્ષાની ટીમ સુરેન્દ્રનગર આવી હતી. જેમની સમક્ષ સ્થાનિક નેતાઓએ ઉમેદવારોના નામ મુકીને ચર્ચા કરી હતી. તમામ યાદી કાલે પ્રદેશમાં જશે. જ્યાંથી નામની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવશે.

