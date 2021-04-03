તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી:ભાજપનું નારાજ જૂથ લડી લેવાના મૂડમાં, કૉંગ્રેસનો કલહ શાંત પડ્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નાગરિક જૂથની બેઠકો વધી, કૉંગ્રેસે બંને જૂથના મળીને 7 સભ્યની સમિતિ બનાવી

સુરેન્દ્રનગર-વઢવાણ સંયુક્ત નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ અને કૉંગ્રેસ, બંને પક્ષમાં ટિકિટ મેળવવા માટે ખેંચતાણ ચાલી રહી છે. ભાજપમાં નવા નિયમોને કારણે 9 દાવેદારના રાજકીય ભાવિ પર કાતર ફરી જઈ છે અને આ સભ્યો લડી લેવાના મૂડમાં આવી ગયા છે. જોકે મોવડીઓના જવાબની રાહ જોવાઈ રહી છે. બીજી તરફ કૉંગ્રેસમાં ટિકિટ મેળવવા બે જૂથ રચાયાં હતાં. જોકે મોવડી મંડળે મધ્યસ્થી કરતાં ઘીના ઠામમાં ઘી ઢળ્યું છે.

ભાજપમાં ભંગાણ : 9 સભ્યની રાજકીય કારર્કિદી દાવ પર લાગી
ભાજપના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષના નવા નિયમોને કારણે સંયુકત પાલિકામાં ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતા હોય અને 3 ટર્મ ચૂંટણી લડી ચૂક્યા હોય અથવા 60 વર્ષની ઉંમર થઈ ચૂકી હોય તેવા નેતાઓ વિમાસણમાં મુકાયા છે. ચૂંટણીમાં 7 વ્યક્તિ 3 વાર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડી ચૂક્યા છે 3 ટર્મ કેવી રીતે ગણાશે તેની કોઇ સ્પષ્ટતા કરાઈ ન હોવાથી ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ જાહેર થાય, તેની રાહ જોવાઈ રહી છે. આથી જ 7 વ્યક્તિની રાજકીય કારકિર્દી દાવ પર લાગી છે.

મહત્વની વાત એ છે કે આ 7 પૈકી ઘણા સદસ્યો એવા સક્ષમ છે કે પોતાના વોર્ડમાંથી અપક્ષ પણ ચૂંટાઇ આવેલા છે. આથી ભાજપ ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર કરે પછી જ બાકી રહેલા સદસ્યો પોતાની રણનીતી જાહેર કરે તેવી સ્થીતી છે. ત્યાર બાદ કેટલા સદસ્યો નાગરીક મોરચામાંથી તો કેટલાક સદસ્યો અપક્ષ પણ લડે તેમ છે. તો બીજી બાજુ કેટલાક કોંગ્રેસ સાથે પણ હાથ મિલાવવાના મુડમાં છે.તો 60 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉંમરના વડીલોએ કહયુ હતુ કે પક્ષનો નિર્ણય અમને માન્ય છે. પક્ષની સાથે જ રહીશું અને જેમને પણ ટીકીટ આપે તેમના માટે કામ કરીશું

​​​​​​​3 ટર્મ ચૂંટણી લડેલા અને 60 વર્ષના નેતાઓ

  • બચુભાઇ વેગડ, 3 ટર્મ ભાજપ, 60 વર્
  • ભાસ્કરભાઇ દવે, 2.5 ટર્મ ભાજ
  • જશુભા ઝાલા, 6 ટર્મ કોંગ્રેસ, અડધી ટર્મ ભાજપ
  • જીજ્ઞાબેન પંડયા, 2.50 ટર્મ ભાજપ
  • જામાભાઇ ગરીયા, 1.50 ટર્મ ભાજપ, 1 ટર્મ અપક્ષ
  • નિલેશભાઇ શેઠ, 2 ટર્મ ભાજપ, 1 ટર્મ નાગરીક સમીતી, 60 વર્ષ
  • વીપીન ટોળીયા, 2.50 ટર્મ ભાજપ
  • નલીનીબેન શુકલ, 3 ટર્મ ભાજપ, 60 વર્ષ
  • યુવરાજસિંહ મોરી, 2 ટર્મ અપક્ષ, 1 ટર્મ ભાજપ

કૉંગ્રેસનો જુગાર ભાજપના ગઢમાં કદાવર નેતાને મેદાનમાં ઉતારશે
​​​​​​​સુરેન્દ્રનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપને બરાબરની ટક્કર આપવા કૉંગ્રેસના નેતાઓએ કમર કસી છે. સંગઠનમાં પહેલા બે ફાંટા હતા. ચૂંટણીમાં કૉંગ્રેસના સંગઠનની ખેચતાણ ભારે પડે તેવી સ્થીતી હતી. આથી ગંભીરતાની નોંધ લઇને મોવડી મંડળે ઉકળતો ચરૂ શાંત કરવા માટે સુરેન્દ્રનગર અને વઢવાણના નેતાઓને બોલાવ્યા હતા. જેમાં કોઇ પણ જાતની ખેચતાણ વગર એક બનીને કૉંગ્રેસને જીતાડવા માટે કામે લાગી જવાનું નકકી કરીને ઘીના ઠામમાં ઘી પાડી દીધુ હતુ.

તેમાં ખાસ કરીને ટીકીટની ફાળવણી માટે કોઇ એક જૂથનું વર્ચસ્વ ન રહે એટલા માટે બંને જૂથના કુલ 7 સભ્યોની એક કમીટી બનાવી હતી જે કમીટી પાલિકાની તમામ ટીકીટો માટેનો નિર્ણય સહમતીથી લેવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. મહત્વની બાબત એ છે કે કૉંગ્રેસ આ ચૂંટણીમાં વધુ સીટો મેળવવા માટે જુગાર ખેલીને પોતાના કદાવર નેતાને દાવ ઉપર લગાવશે. અને ભાજપ માટે જે વોર્ડ મજબૂત છે તે વોર્ડમાંથી કૉંગ્રેસના મોટા ગજાના નેતાને મેદાનમાં ઉતારવાની વ્યુહરચના કરી છે.

ટિકિટનો નિર્ણય આ 7 આગેવાનોની સમિતિ કરશે

  • મોહનભાઇ પટેલ
  • ગીરીરાજસિંહ ઝાલા
  • મનુભાઇ પટેલ
  • કમલેશભાઇ કોટેચા
  • વિક્રમભાઇ દવે
  • સતીષભાઇ ગમારા
  • પુષ્પાબેન મકવાણા

​​​​​​​કૉંગ્રેસના મતે વોર્ડ નં 1, 4, 5, 7, 10 ભાજપ માટે જ્યારે 6, 8 અને 11 કૉંગ્રેસ માટે મજબૂત છે. આથી ભાજપના મજબૂત વોર્ડમાં કદાવર નેતાને મેદાને ઉતારવાનો કૉંગ્રેસનો દાવ છે.

