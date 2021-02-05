તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં ત્રીજા તબક્કાના કોવિડ રસીકરણની કામગીરી પુરજોશમાં ચાલુ, જિલ્લામાં 10000 ડોઝ ઉપલબ્ધ હોવાનો તંત્રનો દાવો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • જિલ્લામાં 1120 સિનિયર સિટીઝનને રસીનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ અપાયો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં તા. 1 માર્ચને સોમવારથી સિનિયર સિટીઝન તેમજ 45 થી 60 વર્ષની વયના ગંભીર બિમારી ધરાવતા લોકોને કોરોના સામેની રસી આપવાનું શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યુ હતુ. જિલ્લા આરોગ્ય અધિકારી પી.કે.પરમારે જણાવ્યુ કે, જિલ્લાના સરકારી દવાખાનાઓ, બે ખાનગી દવાખાનાઓ સહિત 48 સ્થળોએ રસીકરણ માટેનું આયોજન કરાયુ હતુ. જેમાં કુલ 1945 લોકોએ રસીનો લાભ લીધો હતો. અને રસીનો નવો 10,000 જેટલો ડોઝ પણ આવી ગયો છે. જિલ્લામાં એક માસ અને 7 દિવસ બાદ ફરી વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરીતા. 12 જાન્યુઆરીને મંગળવાર મોડી સાંજે 9500 ડોઝ સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં લવાયા હતા.જેમાં પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં 16 જાન્યુઆરીએ 300માંથી 166 કર્મીઓ રસી લીધી હતી. તા. 19 જાન્યુઆરીએ બીજા તબક્કામાં 119 અને ત્રીજા તબક્કામાં તા. 21 જાન્યુઆરીએ 263માંથી 220 કર્મીઓએ એટલે કે 106 ટકા લોકોએ રસી લીધી હતી. આમ હવે એક માસ અને સાત દિવસ બાદ ફરી જિલ્લામાં રસીની કામગીરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી હતી. લખતર તાલુકામાં ત્રીજા તબક્કાનું વેક્સિનેશન શરૂ કરાયુંલખતર સામૂહિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં 36 વ્યક્તિઓને, ઢાંકી પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં 19 વ્યક્તિઓને તેમજ વણા પ્રાથમિક આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્રમાં સૌથી વધુ 71 વ્યક્તિઓને કોરોના વેક્સિન અપાઇ હતી. આમ લગભગ કુલ 126 વ્યક્તિઓને પ્રથમ દિવસે વેક્સિન અપાઇ હતી. આ વેક્સિનેશનનું સમગ્ર આયોજન લખતર તાલુકા હેલ્થ ઓફિસર ડો.જયેશ રાઠોડ, વણા પી.એચ.સી. મેડિકલ ઓફિસર ડો.હાર્દિક ઉપાધ્યાય તથા સી.એચ.સી. એમ.ઓ. જીગ્નેશ મકવાણાના માર્ગદર્શનમાં સમગ્ર સ્ટાફ દ્વારા કરાયુ હતું.

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં 1120 સીનીયર સીટીઝનોએ કોરોનાની વેકસીન લીધીસુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં તા. 16 જાન્યુઆરીથી કોરોના રસીકરણનો પ્રારંભ કરાયો હતો. જયારે તા. 1 માર્ચથી 60 વર્ષથી ઉપરના લોકોને રસી આપવાની શરૂઆત કરાઇ છે. જિલ્લામાં 46 સ્થળે કોરોનાનું રસીકરણ થાય છે. ત્યારે 4 જ દિવસમાં1120 સીનીયર સીટીઝનોએ રસી મૂકાવી છે. આ ઉપરાંત 60 વર્ષથી નીચેના અને ગંભીર બીમારી ધરાવતા 161 લોકોનું પણ કોરોના રસીકરણ કરાયુ છે.

સુરેન્દ્રનગર ખાતે પ્રદેશ ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખએ પણ રસી મુકાવીશહેરની સી.યુ. શાહ (ટી.બી.) હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે પ્રદેશ ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ વર્ષાબેન દોશીએ કોરોના વેકસિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. કોરોના વેક્સિન લીધા બાદ અન્ય લોકોને પણ કોઈપણ જાતની અફવા કે ડર વગર વેક્સિન લેવા અપીલ કરી હતી.

