સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:2 દિવસમાં 10 તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 182 બેઠક માટે 395 ફોર્મ લેવાયાં

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
વઢવાણ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ફોર્મ લેવા આવનારા ઉમેદવારોનું ટેમ્પરેચર ચેક કરાયું. - Divya Bhaskar
વઢવાણ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ફોર્મ લેવા આવનારા ઉમેદવારોનું ટેમ્પરેચર ચેક કરાયું.
  • બેઠક કરતાં ડબલ ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યાં, હજુ 2 દિવસ બાકી
  • કટોકટીવાળી બેઠક પર અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો વધુ ઝંપલાવે તેવા એંધાણ

જિલ્લામાં આવેલા 10 તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીનું મતદાન પણ સાથે જ છે. અને આથી જ તાલુકા પંચાયતની કુલ 182 બેઠક માટે 2 દિવસમાં 394 ફોર્મ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. જે જોતા જેટલી બેઠકો છે તેના કરતા ડબલથી પણ વધુ ફોર્મ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકમાં ભાજપ કે કોંગ્રેસે હજુ પોતાના ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત કરી નથી. તેમ છતા આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં ફોર્મ ઉપડતા રાજકારણ ગરમાયુ છે.

પાટડીમાં 22 બેઠકની સામે 86 ફોર્મ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. જોકે પાટડી સૌથી વધુ બેઠકો પણ છે. તો બીજી બાજુ ધ્રાંગધ્રામાં 20 બેઠક માટે માત્ર 7 ફોર્મ જ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે. જે જોતા ધ્રાંગધ્રા તાલુકામાં ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ વચ્ચે જ સીધો જંગ રહે તેવી સ્થીતી સર્જાઇ શકે છે. તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકમાં પણ ટીકીટ કપાવાને કરણે આ વખતે પણ અસંતોષનો માહોલ સર્જાઇ શકે છે. અને આથી જ નારાજ થયેલા લોકો અપક્ષ દાવેદારી કરશે તેવી વાતો ચાલી રહી છે. તેમ છતા નામ જાહેર કર્યા બાદ જ ઉકળતા ચરૂની ખબર પડે તેમ છે. આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં ફોર્મ ઉપાડવામાં આવ્યા છે છતા ફોર્મ ભરનારની સંખ્યા હજુ પણ ઘણી ઓછી છે. જોકે હજુ ફોર્મ ભરવા અને ઉપાડવા માટેના 4 દિવસ બાકી છે આથી હજુ ફોર્મ ઉપડે તેવી શકયતાઓ સેવાઇ રહી છે.

મોરબી જિલ્લામાં આવતા હળવદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 20 બેઠકો છે. ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત થયાના 2 દિવસમાં એકપણ ફોર્મ ભરાયુ નથી. જયારે તા. 8 અને 9 એમ 2 દિવસમાં ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતા 53 ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ લઇ ગયા છે. આજે કદાચ ફોર્મ ભરવાના શ્રીગણેશ થઇ શકે છે.

મૂળીમાં 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા
બીજા દિવસે 33 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા હતાં. જેમાં મૂળી તાલુકા પંચાયતની મૂળી 2 સીટમાંથી કોંગ્રેસ પેનલમાંથી 2 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ જમા કરાવ્યા હતા.

10 પંચાયતમાં લેવાયેલા ફોર્મ

તાલુકોસીટફોર્મ
ધ્રાંગધ્રા207
પાટડી2286
સાયલા2016
મૂળી1868
લખતર1674

​​​​​​​

તાલુકોસીટફોર્મ
લીંબડી1851
ચુડા1615
વઢવાણ1815
થાન168
ચોટીલા1855

​​​​​​​

