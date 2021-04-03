તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિકોમાં રોષ:8-8 દિવસથી ખોદીને મૂક્યું છે હવે તો કામ શરૂ કરાવો : રહીશો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રતનપર વોર્ડ નં.10મા પેવર બ્લોકનું કામ અધ્ધરતાલ
  • વૃદ્ધ તથા બાળકો પસાર થતાં અકસ્માતનો ભય

સુરન્દ્રનગર પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 10 માં આવેલા રતનપર વિસ્તારમાં પાલિકા તંત્ર દ્વારા પેવર બ્લોક નાંખવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. જેને લઇને ઠેર ઠેર રસ્તાની બન્ને બાજુ ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે જેને 8 દિવસ જેટલો સમય થવા છતાં આજ પેવર બ્લોક નાંખવાનું કામ શરૂ ન કરાતા સ્થાનિકોમાં રોષ ફેલાયો છે.

રતનપર નેમીનાથ સોસાયટી, ભગવતી સોસાયટી, કૃષ્ણનગર તરફ જવાના રસ્તા પર સહીતની સોસાયટીઓ તરફના મુખ્ય રસ્તાની બન્ને બાજુ પેવર બ્લોક નાંખવાની કામગીરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. પેવર બ્લોક નાંખવા માટે આ રસ્તાઓની બન્ને બાજુ 3 ફુટથી લઇ ફુટ જેટલી લંબાઇ અને અંદાજે 1 ફુટ ઉંડાઇનું ખોદકામ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ખોદકામ કર્યાને એક અઠવાડીયા કરતા વધુ સમય થયો હોવા છતાં હજુ સુધી તંત્ર દ્વારા પેવર બ્લોક નાંખવાની કામગીરી શરૂ ન કરાતા સ્થાનિકોમાં તંત્રની કામગીરી સામે રોષ ભભૂકી ઉઠ્યો છે. આ અંગે પ્રવિણભાઇ, દિનેશભાઇ સહીતનાઓએ જણાવ્યું કે ખોદકામના કારણે પારાવાર મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે.

વૃધ્ધો તથા બાળકોને અકસ્માતનો પણ ભય રહે છે જો કામ ચાલુ જ નહોતું કરવાનું તો આઠ દિવસ પહેલા ખોદકામ કરવાની શું જરૂર હતી. આ અંગે પાલિકાના એન્જીનીયર કે.જી.હેરમાએ જણાવ્યું કે પેવરબ્લોક આવી ગયા છે ટુંક સમયમાં જ કામ શરૂ થઇ જશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો