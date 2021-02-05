તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાણીનો પોકાર:પાટડી તાલુકાના 45 ગામોમાં બે દિ'પાણી બંધ રહ્યાં બાદ લાઇન રીપેરીંગ બાદ પીવાનું પાણી ચાલુ કરાયું

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગ દ્વારા લિકેજ લાઇનમાં વેલ્ડીંગ કામ કરી યુધ્ધના ધોરણે પાણી ચાલુ કરાતા તાલુકા વાસીઓમાં રાહત

પાટડી તાલુકાના વણોદ પમ્પીંગ સ્ટેશનમાંથી પાટડી તાલુકાના છેવાડાના મળીને 45 ગામોને પુરૂ પડાતા પીવાના પાણીની પાઇપલાઇનમાં લિકેજના કારણે ચૂંટણી ટાણે તાલુકા વાસીઓ તરસ્યા બન્યા હતા. પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગ દ્વારા લિકેજ લાઇનમાં વેલ્ડીંગ કામ કરી યુધ્ધના ધોરણે પાણી ચાલુ કરાતા તાલુકા વાસીઓમાં રાહતનો દમ લીધો હતો.

પાટડી તાલુકાના વણોદ પમ્પીંગ સ્ટેશનમાંથી પાટડી તાલુકામા વણોદ, આલમપુરા, અેરવાડા, અેછવાડા, વિસાવડી સહિતના રણકાંઠાના છેવાડાના ગામો મળી કુલ 45 ગામોને નર્મદાનું ફિલ્ટર યુક્ત પીવાનું પાણી પુરૂ પાડવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે વણોદ પમ્પીંગ સ્ટેશનમાંથી પીવાના પાણીની મેઇન પાઇપલાઇન લિકેજ થતા સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી પહેલા જ પાટડી તાલુકા અંતરિયાળ અને છેવાડાના ગામો મળી 45 જેટલા ગામના લોકો ઉનાળાના પ્રારંભે જ તરસ્યા બન્યાં હતા.

આ તમામ ગામોની મહિલાઓ પીવાના પાણીની અેક-અેક બુંદ માટે માથે બેડા ઉંચકી રઝળપાટ કરતી નજરે પડી હતી. અેમાય સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી સમયે જ રણકાંઠાના ગામડાઓમાં પીવાના પાણીનો પોકાર શરૂ થતાં લોકોમાં રોસની લાગણી ફેલાવા પામી છે. બીજી બાજુ પાણી પુરવઠા વિભાગના નાયબ કાર્યપાલક ઇજનેર જી.અેન.પટેલ અને મોરીભાઇ સહિતના સ્ટાફ દ્વારા રાતોરાત વણોદ પમ્પીંગ સ્ટેશનની લિકેજ પાઇપલાઇન વેલ્ડીંગ કામ સાથે યુધ્ધના ધોરણે રીપેરીંગ કામ ધરી પીવાનું પાણી ચાલુ કરાતા પાટડી તાલુકાના 45 ગામોના લોકોએ રાહતનો દમ લીધો હતો.

