રજૂઆત:જોરાવરનગર રેલવે સ્ટેશને ટ્રેનોનું સ્ટોપેજ આપવા માંગ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હિતરક્ષક સમિતિની ડિવિઝનલ મેનેજરને રજૂઆત

સુરેન્દ્રનગરના જોરાવરનગર વિસ્તારના રેલ્વે સ્ટેશને કોરોના કાળ પુર્ણ થયા બાદ પણ ટ્રેનો ન આવતા લોકોને હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે જોરાવરનગર-રતનપર હિતરક્ષક સમિતિએ પશ્ચિમ રેલ્વે ડિવિઝનલ મેનેજર સહિત ઉચ્ચકક્ષાએ લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી હતી. જેમાં ટ્રેનો ફરી શરુ કરાવવા અને સ્ટોપેજ અપાવવા માંગ કરાઇ હતી.

જોરાવરનગર-રતનપર હિત રક્ષક સમિતિના ચેરમેન ભગીરથસીંહ ઝાલા, મંત્રી પી.વી.વાઘેલાએ ડિવિઝનલ મેનેજર પશ્ચિમ રેલ્વે વિભાગ, સાંસદ, મુખ્યમંત્રીને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી છે. જેમાં જણાવ્યા મુંજબ સુરેન્દ્રનગરના જોરાવરનગર સ્ટેશનેથી સરકારી કર્મચારીઓ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, કારીગરો, ધંધાધારીઓ, મજુરો સહિત લોકો અપડાઉન કરે છે.પરંતુ ટ્રેન શરુ ન થતા હાલાકીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે. આથી ભાવનગર,ભુજ, હરીદ્વાર, જેસલમેર, પરબંદર, સોમનાથ, બેગલુર સહિત ટ્રેન શરૂ કરવા રેલ્વે બોર્ડ તથા જીએમની અનુમતી અપાવી ઝડપથી ટ્રેન શેવા શરૂ કરવા અને જોરાવરનગર સ્ટેશને ટ્રેનોને સ્ટોપેજ આપવા માંગ કરાઇ છે.

જ્યારે ભાવનગર-ભુજ ટ્રેનની 2013થી રજૂઆત છતા સાતવર્ષ પછી પણ શરૂ નથી કરાઇ તે શરૂ કરાવવા સાથે ભાવનગર-ધ્રાંગધ્રા, ભાવનગર-સુરેન્દ્રનગર, બોટાદ - ધ્રાંગધ્રા બોટાદ પેસેન્ર ટ્રઇન સહિત ટ્રેન શરૂ કરવા માંગ કરાઇ હતી. જે શરૂ થાય તો લોકોને સુવિધા મળે તેમ છે.

