તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દર્દીઓ હેરાન:ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલમાં આર્થોપેડિક સર્જન સહિત 7 ડૉક્ટરની ઘટ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે આવતા દર્દીઓની ભીડ જામે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે આવતા દર્દીઓની ભીડ જામે છે.
  • કેટલાક તબીબોને કલાકો પર મહેતાણું આપીને કામગીરી લેવાય છે
  • તબીબોની વિગત દર્શાવતું બોર્ડ ખાલી જોઇ લોકો મૂંઝવાય છે

સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાં ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલ તબીબોની ઘટના કારણે કેટલાક તબીબોને કલાકો ઉપર મહેતાણુ આપીને કામગીરી લેવાઇ રહી છે. જ્યારે બીજી તરફ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ મસમોટુ તબીબોનાં બોર્ડમાં ખાલી જગ્યાની વધુ સંખ્યા જણાતા દર્દીઓ અચંબામાં પડી રહ્યાં છે.

ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલમાં રોજની 300થી વધુ ઓપીડી નોંધાઇ છે. જેનો ભાર હાલમાં ફરજ બજાવતા તબીબોના માથે જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. આ હોસ્પિટલમાં ઓર્થોપેડિક સર્જન, ફિઝિશ્યન, રેડીયોલોજીસ્ટ સહિત અંદાજે 7 થી વધુ ડોકટરોની ઘટ છે.

બીજી તરફ હોસ્પિટલમાં જ કયા વારે કયા ડોકટર કઇ સેવા આપશે તેની વિગત દર્શાવતુ બોર્ડ મૂકવામાં આવ્યુ છે. પરંતુ આ બોર્ડમાં મોટા ભાગે ખાલી મળી રહ્યું છે. આ અંગે રામજીભાઇ, માલાભાઈ, રાધાબેન, લીલાબેન વગેરે જણાવ્યું કે, દવાખાનામાં ડોકટરોની ખાલી જગ્યાના કારણે મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે અને તબીબોની ખાલી જગ્યાના કારણે ન છૂટકે અન્ય દવાખાનાઓમાં સારવાર માટે જવુ પડે છે. આ અંગે જિલ્લા સિવિલ સર્જન ડો. હરીશ એમ.વસેટીયને જણાવ્યું કે હાલમાં 5 તબીબો છે, ઘટ ભરવા ઉચ્ચકક્ષાએ રજૂઆતો કરવામાં આવી છે.

ભાંગ-તૂટના ઓપરેશન માટે ખાનગી હોસ્પિ.નો સહારો
કોઇ કારણોસર લોકોના શરીરમાં હાડકાનું ભાંગતુટ થાય ત્યારે પ્રથમ સારવાર માટે આ હોસ્પિટલે આવે છે. ત્યારબાદ એક્સ-રેમાં જો ફ્રેકચર સહિતની ઇજાઓ આવે તેમજ ઓપરેશન કરવુ ફરજીયાત હોય તેવા કેસોમાં દર્દીઓને ન છૂટકે અન્ય હોસ્પિટલોમાં ખર્ચ કરીને ઓપરેશન કરાવવાનો ઘાટ સર્જાતા દર્દી અને તેના પરિવારજનોમાં રોષ ફેલાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો