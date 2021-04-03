તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી ઇફેક્ટ:ફોર્મ રદ ન થાય તે માટે બાકી ટેક્સ ભરવા ઉમેદવારોની દોડ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાલિકાની નોટિસ ન કરી શકી, એ કામ ચૂંટણી લડવાની તાલાવેલીએ કર્યું
  • એક જ દિવસમાં 100થી વધુ ઉમેદવારે રૂ. 1 લાખથી વધુનો બાકી વેરો ભર્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર-વઢવાણ સંયુક્ત નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થઈ ચૂકી છે અને ટિકિટ મેળવવા માટે દોડધામ ચાલી રહી છે ત્યારે આ સ્થિતિમાં ચૂંટણી લડવા માંગતા ઉમેદવારો દ્વારા ફોર્મ રદ ન થાય તે માટે બાકી ટેક્સ ભરવા દોડધામ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. જેમાં બુધવારે એક જ દિવસમાં 100થી વધુ ઉમેદવારોએ બાકી વેરાની ભરપાઇ કરતા પાલિકા તંત્રને એક દિવસમાં રૂપિયા 1 લાખથી વધુની આવક થઇ હતી.

સુરેન્દ્રનગર-દૂધરેજ-વઢવાણ સંયુક્ત નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો બુંગીયો વાગી ચુક્યો છે ત્યારે 13 વોર્ડની 52 સીટ પરથી ચૂંટણી લડવા માટે ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો ફાટ્યો છે. કોઇ પણ કારણસર ફોર્મ રદ ન થાય તે માટે દોડધામ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. જેમાં ખાસ કરીને કોઇ પણ પ્રકારનો વેરો બાકી હોય તો ફોર્મ રદ થઇ શકે છે આથી ચુંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છુક ઉમેદવારોએ બાકી વેરાની ભરપાઇ કરવા પાલિકામાં દોડ લગાવી છે. જેમાં બુધવારે 1 જ દિવસમાં 100 થી વધુ ઉમેદવારોએ બાકી વેરાની ભરપાઇ કરતા પાલિકા તંત્રને એક જ દિવસમાં બાકી વેરા પેટે રૂપિયા 1 લાખથી વધુની આવક થઇ હતી.

આ અંગે હાઉસટેક્સ ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર છત્રપાલસિંહ ઝાલાએ જણાવ્યું કે પ્રથમ દિવસે 100 થી વધુ લોકોનેનો ડ્યુ સર્ટીફીકેટ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે આ ઉપરાંત મિલકત ન ધરાવતા હોય તેવા ઉમેદવારોએ અરજી સાથે 50 રૂપિયાના સ્ટેમ્પ પેપર પર સોગંદનામુ રજૂ કરવાનું રહેશે. વેરો વસૂલવા માટે નગરપાલિકાએ અગાઉ અનેક વાર નોટિસો ફટકારી હતી, પરંતુ વેરો ભરવામાં ઉદાસીનતા દાખવતા ટિકિટવાંચ્છુ મુરતિયાઓએ ફોર્મ રદ ન થાય, તેની બીકથી તાત્કાલિક બાકી વેરો ભરી દેતાં, આ મુદ્દો નગરજનોમાં ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો