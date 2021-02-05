તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નવા જૂની થવાના એંધાણ:સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લાની તમામ બેઠકોના ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરાયા પણ પાટડી નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોનું કોકડું ગુંચવાયુ

સુરેન્દ્રનગર12 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોંગ્રેસે પણ પોતાના કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરતા રાજકીય ગરમાવો
  • 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઉમેદવારો માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો આખરી દિવસ

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લા પંચાયતની તમામ 34 સીટોના અને સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લાની વિવિધ તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને નગરપાલિકાની સીટોના ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કર્યા બાદ કોંગ્રેસે પણ પોતાના કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરતા રાજકીય ગરમાવો વ્યાપી જવા પામ્યોં છે.

ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવાના સોંગધનામામાં ભૂલોના કારણે અધિકારીઓના વાંધા સામે ઉમેદવારોમાં દોડધામઆજે સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લા પંચાયત અને જીલ્લાની વિવિધ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોએ સંગઠનના આગેવાનો અને કાર્યકરોના કાફલા સાથે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા હતા. જેમાં કેટલીક સીટોમાં ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવામાં સોંગધનામામાં અને વિવિધ જગ્યાએ ક્ષતિઓ માલુમ પડતા ચુંટણી અધિકારીઓના વાંધા સામે ઉમેદવારો, દરખાસ્ત કરનારા સહિતના કાર્યકરોમાં દોડધામ મચી જવા પામી હતી.

નવા જૂની થવાના એંધાણઆવતી કાલે 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઉમેદવારો માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાનો આખરી દિવસ છે ત્યારે સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લાની એકમાત્ર પાટડી નગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી ભાજપ દ્વારા જાહેર ન કરાતા કોકડું હજી ગુંચવાયેલું છે. પાટડી નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં. બે, ત્રણ અને પાંચમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ પસંદ કરવામાં અવઢવ થત‍ાં કેટલાક નારાજ કાર્યકરોનો રોસ સામે આવ્યો હતો. જેમાં ભાજપ દ્વારા મોટા માથાઓના નામ કપાતા કેટલાક મોટા ગજાના નેતાઓના રાજીનામા પડવાની સંભાવનાથી નવા જૂની થવાના એંધાણ સામે આવ્યા છે. હજી સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લાની એક માત્ર પાટડી નગરપાલિકાના 6 વોર્ડના 24 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર ન થતાં કાર્યકરોની સાથે સંભવિત ઉમેદવારોની પણ ઉંઘ હરામ થવા પામી છે.

