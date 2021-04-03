તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જામીન નામંજૂર:આરોપીનો પુત્ર ખેતી, પગારમાંથી લોનની ભરપાઇ કરી શકે છે : કોર્ટ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ડબલ મર્ડર કેસના આરોપીની જામીન નામંજૂર

મૂળ વઢવાણના ટીંબાના અને રતનપરમાં રહેતા પરસોત્તમભાઇ ડોડીયાએ. 27-7-19એ રતનપરમાં ભાવીકાબેન અને વઢવાણમાં સૂર્યાબેન દુર્લભભાઇ લાખલાણીની હત્યા કરી હતી. હાલ જેલવાસ ભોગવી રહેલા પરસોત્તમભાઇ ડોડીયાએ 25 જાન્યુઆરીએ સેશન્સ કોર્ટમાં વચગાળાના જામીન પર મુકત થવા અરજી કરી હતી. જેમાં તેઓએ રતનપરમાં લીધેલ મકાનના હપ્તા ચડી ગયા હોય બેંક દ્વારા નોટીસ અપાતા પૈસાની વ્યવસ્થા કરવા 45 દિવસના વચગાળાના જામીન માંગ્યા હતા. આ કેસની સુનવણી થતા સરકારી વકીલ આર.બી.રાઓલે દલીલો કરતા જણાવ્યુ કે, આરોપીના પુત્ર તલાટી છે અને ટીંબા ગામે આરોપીની ખેતીની જમીન આવેલી છે. જેના થકી લોનના હપ્તા ભરપાઇ થઇ શકે તેમ છે.

આથી સુરેન્દ્રનગર સેશન્સ જજ એસ.વી.પીન્ટોએ અરજદારના પુત્ર ખેતી પગારમાંથી લોન ભરપાઇ કરી શકે છે તેવુ ટાંકી આરોપી પરસોત્તમભાઇ ડોડીયાની વચગાળાના જામીન પર મુકત થવાની અરજી નામંજૂર કરી હતી.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

