દારૂ ઝડપાયો:સુરેન્દ્રનગરના સવલાસમાં 314 બોટલ વિદેશી દારૂ સાથે એક ઝડપાયો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોલીસે કુલ રૂ. 1 લાખ 33 હજાર 400ના મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગરના બજાણા હાઇવે પર પોલીસ પેટ્રોલિંગ કરી રહી હતી એ સમયે બજાણા ગામ પાસે સવલાસ તરફ આવતી એક કાર શંકાસ્પદ જણાઇ હતી. પોલીસે કારની તલાસી લેતા કારમાંથી ભુજનો યુવક 314 નંગ વિદેશી દારૂ સાથે ઝડપાયો હતો. પોલીસે કુલ 1 લાખ 33 હજાર 400ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે યુવકની ધરપકડ કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

ભુજનો યુવક દારૂ સાથે ઝડપાયો
ધ્રાંગધ્રા ડીવાયએસપી આર.બી.દેવધાની આગેવાનીમાં બજાણા પીએસઆઇ વી.એન.જાડેજા, પી.એન.ઝાલા, આર.જે.મીઠાપરા, સુરેશભાઇ, અજયસિંહ, સંદિપભાઇ, શૈલેષભાઇ અને ડ્રાઇવર કિરીટભાઇ સોલંકી સહિતના પોલીસ સ્ટાફે બજાણા હાઇવે પર પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતા એ સમયે બજાણા ગામ પાસે સવલાસ તરફથી આવતી શંકાસ્પદ કારને આંતરીને તલાશી લેતા ગાડીમાંથી પૂર્વદિપસિંહ વિનુભા જાડેજા (ઉંમર વર્ષ-24) રહે- ભુજની સઘન પુછપરછ બાદ ગાડીમાંથી જુદી જુદી બ્રાન્ડની ઇંગ્લીશ દારૂની બોટલો અને ચપલા નંગ- 314, કિંમત રૂ. 31,400, સેમસંગનો મોબાઇલ કિંમત રૂ. 2000 અને કાર કિંમત રૂ.1 લાખની કિંમત મળી કુલ રૂ. 1 લાખ 33 હજાર 400ના મુદામાલ સાથે આરોપીને ઝબ્બે કરી તપાસનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ કર્યો છે. આ કેસની વધુ તપાસ બજાણા પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ વી.એન.જાડેજા ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

માલવણથી ફરાર આરોપી ઝડપાયો
માલવણથી ફરાર આરોપી ઝડપાયો

માલવણથી નાસતો-ફરતો આરોપી ઝડપાયો
બજાણા પીએસઆઇ વી.એન.જાડેજા સહિતના પોલીસ સ્ટાફે હાઇવે પર પેટ્રોલિંગ દરમિયાન અમદાવાદથી માલવણ તરફ આવતી બોલેરો કારને આંતરીને કારચાલક ગુણેશારામ આઇદાનરામ પ્રજાપતિ ( રહે-જૈસાર, તા. ચોહટન, જી.બાડમેર (રાજસ્થાન) )ને પકડીને સઘન પુછપરછ કરતા આ શખ્સ પાદરા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનનો નાસતો ફરતો આરોપી હોવાની સાથે આ શખ્સના નામે કોર્ટનું વોરંટ પણ ઇસ્યુ થયેલુ હોઇ એની અટક કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. આ કેસની વધુ તપાસ બજાણા પોલીસ મથકના રાજેશભાઇ મીઠાપરા ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

