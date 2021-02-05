તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ:પાટડીના વડગામની 90% દિવ્યાંગ મહિલા આજે 123 અનાથ ભુલકાઓને નિ:શુલ્ક ભણાવે છે, રણ વિસ્તારના ‘મધર ટેરેસા’ બન્યા

પાટડીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ‘ખારા રણમાં મીઠી વિરડી’ સમાન ધૂણી ધખાવવાનું અવિરત અને અભૂતપૂર્વ કાર્ય
  • 23 વર્ષની ઉંમરે જ સેવાનો ભેખ ધારણ કરી લીધો

આજે 8મી માર્ચે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિનની ઉજવણી થઇ રહી છે ત્યારે પાટડી તાલુકાના અંતરિયાળ એવા વડગામની પરિણીતા મજબૂત મનોબળ વડે હાટકાના કેન્સરને હરાવીને ડાબા પગથી 90% દિવ્યાંગ મહિલા આજે 123 અનાથ ભુલકાઓને નિ:શુલ્ક ભણાવી ખરા અર્થમાં 'ખારાપાટની મધર ટેરેસા'નું બિરૂદ મેળવ્યું છે.

હાડકાનું કેન્સર થતાં પરિવાર પર આભ તૂટ્યું
પાટડી તાલુકાના વડગામની પરિણીતા કંચનબેન મકવાણાનો જન્મ અમદાવાદ સ્થિત ગોમતીપુરનાં ઝૂંપડપટ્ટી જેવા નાનકડા વિસ્તાર ખાડાવાળી ચાલીમાં 10x10 જર્જરિત પતરાવાળી ઓરડીમાં થયો હતો. કંચનબેનનાં માતા-પિતા ખૂબ જ ગરીબ હતા. એ જ્યારે ધોરણ 10માં હતા ત્યારે 1998માં તેમનાં ડાબા પગે ઢીંચણથી થાપા તરફ એક નાનકડી ગાંઠ થઈ હતી. તે ગાંઠે જોત જોતામાં વિકરાળ સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરી લીધું. ગરીબાઈનાં કારણે લાચાર માતા-પિતા કંચનબેનને સારવાર માટે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ લઈ ગયા હતા. 5 થી 7 દિવસ તો વિવિધ રિપોર્ટ કરવામાં ગયા.અંતે રિપોર્ટ આવ્યો કે 'આ કંચનબેનને બોર્ન (હાડકાનું) કેન્સર છે.' સાંભળતાની સાથે પરિવાર પર જાણે આભ ફાટી પડ્યું હોય તેવો આઘાત લાગ્યો હતો. પછી ઓપરેશન થયુંને કંચનબેનનો ડાબો પગ અપંગ થઈ ગયો અને 39 દિવસ સતત સિવીલ હોસ્પિટલ,કેન્સર વિભાગમાં દાખલ રહેવું પડ્યું હતું.

બાળકોને નિ:શુલ્ક ભણાવવાનું ભગીરથ કાર્ય હાથમાં લીધું
બાળકોને નિ:શુલ્ક ભણાવવાનું ભગીરથ કાર્ય હાથમાં લીધું

અનાથ બાળકોને પોતાનું જીવન સમર્પિત કર્યું
કંચનબેન ડાબા પગે 90 ટકાથી પણ વધુ અપંગ થઈ ગયા પણ ભણવાનું ન છોડ્યું. તેમણે પગનું ઓપરેશન કરાવ્યા બાદ ધોરણ 12 હોમ સાયન્સનાં વિષયોમાં તેમને 75 ટકા આવ્યા. પછી પાટડી તાલુકાના વડગામના વસરામભાઇ મકવાણા સાથે પરિવારજનોના વિરોધ વચ્ચે લગ્ન થયા બાદ કંચનબેને 2007થી એટલે કે તેમની 23 વર્ષની નાની ઉંમરથી જ સેવાનો ભેખ ધારણ કરી લીધો. આમ,ક્યારેય ગામડું જોયેલું નહીં અને ગામડાને જ તથા ગામડાનાં અનાથ બાળકોને જ પોતાનું જીવન સમર્પિત કરનાર એક મેગા સિટીની યુવતી કંચનબેન મકવાણા આજે 123 અનાથ બાળકોને નિ:શુલ્ક ભણાવવાનું ભગીરથ કાર્ય કરી માનવતાની મહેંક પ્રસરાવી રહી છે.

અનાથ બાળકોને સાચવે છે
અનાથ બાળકોને સાચવે છે

ડોક્ટરની ના છતાં લગ્નગ્રંથિથી જોડાયા
વશરામ મકવાણાનાં ખાસ પરિચિત એવા તત્કાલીન શિક્ષણ મંત્રી આનંદીબેન પટેલ દ્વારા કેન્સર વિભાગ,સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ,અમદાવાદનાં હેડ ઓફ ધ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ ડો.પ્રકાશભાઈ શાહને ભલામણ પત્ર આપીને કંચનબેનનાં પગની ખાસ કેસમાં ફરી ઊંડી તપાસ કરાવવાની સૂચના આપી અને ત્યારે ડોક્ટરે અમને બંનેને સલાહ આપી કે 'કંચનબેનને બોર્ન કેન્સર છે,તમે લગ્નગ્રંથિથી ન જોડશો,તમે સંતાન પણ ન કરશો.' તો પણ આ બંને પ્રેમી યુગલે સમાજનાં ધારા-ધોરણ મુજબ જ લગ્ન કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું.

અનાથ બાળકોને માતૃત્વની હુંફ પૂરી પાડે છે
અનાથ બાળકોને માતૃત્વની હુંફ પૂરી પાડે છે

ફુલહારની જગ્યાએ સુતરની આંટીથી એકબીજાનું જોડાણ કર્યું
આ અનોખા લગ્ન સમયે કોઈ ફોટોગ્રાફી નહીં, કોઈ વીડિયોગ્રાફી નહીં. 60 અંધ વિધાર્થીઓ દ્વારા લોકકલ્યાણ સેવા સંસ્થાનાં અનાથ બાળકો માટે રાસ-ગરબાનું આયોજન કર્યું. અને ખાદીનાં સાદા કપડામાં લગ્ન કર્યા,ફુલહારની જગ્યાએ સુતરની આંટીથી એકબીજાનું જોડાણ કર્યું. એજ રાત્રે 7 ગામનાં 1000 વાલ્મિકી માણસોને ભોજન કરાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

કંચનબેનનો જન્મ અમદાવાદના ગોમતીપુરમાં ખાડાવાળી ચાલીમાં થયો
કંચનબેનનો જન્મ અમદાવાદના ગોમતીપુરમાં ખાડાવાળી ચાલીમાં થયો
