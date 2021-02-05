તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દરોડા:સુરેન્દ્રનગરના આદરીયાણા ગામમાં જુગાર રમતા 2 ઇસમો ઝડપાયા, પોલીસે કુલ રૂ. 20 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર14 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઝીંઝુવાડા પોલિસે ટોર્ચ લાઇટના પ્રકાશમાં જુગારીઓને પકડ્યો

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લામાં જુગારીઓને પકડવા માટે પોલીસે લાલ આંખ કરી દીધી છે. જિલ્લા પોલિસના વડા મહેન્દ્ર બગડીયાએ આવા આરોપીઓને પકડીને પ્રોહિ તથા જુગારની બદીઓને સંપૂર્ણપણે નેસ્તનાબુદ કરવા માટે અલગ-અલગ ટીમો બનાવીને કામ પર લગાવી દીધી છે. ગઈકાલે રાત્રે પોલીસ પેટ્રલિંગ કરી રહી હતી ત્યારે તેમણે આદરીયાણા ગામ ખાતે હાઇસ્કુલની પાછળની ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં જુગાર રમતા 2 ઇસમોને રંગેહાથો પકડી પાડ્યા છે. જેમાં પોલીસે કુલ રૂપિયા 20 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કરીને આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

રાત્રે ટોર્ચના સહારે આરોપીને પકડ્યોઆદરીયાણા ગામ ખાતે મોડી રાત્રે બે ઇસમો જુગાર રમતા હતા. આ વાતની બાતમી મળતાની સાથે પોલીસે હાઇસ્કુલ પાછળની ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં છાપો માર્યો હતો. મોડીરાત્રે ઘણું અંધારુ હોવાના કારણે પોલીસે ટોર્ચ લાઇટના પ્રકાશમાં આ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી હતી. જેમાં તેમણે ઘોડી-પાસા તથા પ્લાસ્ટિકના અલગ-અલગ ચિત્રો દોરીને પાથરણા ઉપર પૈસાની હાર-જીતનો જુગાર રમતા બે ઇસમોને રંગે હાથે કપડી પાડ્યા હતા.

પોલીસે કુલ રૂ. 20 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યોપોલીસને તેમના પાસેથી રોકડમાં 12 હજાર 720 રૂપિયાની સાથે 2 નંગ મોબાઇલ જેની કિંમત 8000 રૂપિયા છે, એમ મળીને કુલ રૂપિયા 20 હજાર 720ના મુદામાલ મળી આવ્યો હતો, જેને કબજે કરી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. પકડાયેલા આરોપીમાં અજુભા ઝાલા ( ઉં. વ. - 26 ) ( ઝીંઝુવાડા ) અને સિધ્ધરાજસિંહ ઝાલા ( ઉંવ.- 43 ) ( ઝીંઝુવાડા )ના આ વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસે ગુનો દાખલ કરી તપાસ હાથ ધરી દીધી છે. આ કેસની વધુ તપાસ ઝીંઝુવાડા પોલિસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ વી.પી.મલ્હોત્રા ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

