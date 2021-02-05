તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ખેરવા-માલવણ રસ્તેથી એરંડા ચોરીના ગુનામાં ફરાર 2 ઝબ્બે

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ફરાર આરોપીઓને પકડવા પેટ્રોલિંગ કરાયું હતું
  • સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાંથી 2 વર્ષ માટે હદપારીનો આરોપી પકડાયો

બજાણા પોલીસે બાતમીના આધારે ખેરવા-માલવણ વચ્ચે વોચ ગોઠવી એરંડા ચોરીના ગુનામાં ફરાર શેડલા ગામના 2 આરોપીઓ ઝડપી પાડ્યો છે. જ્યારે સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાંથી 2 વર્ષ માટે હદપાર કરાયેલો શખ્સ પકડાયો હતો. બજાણા પીએસઆઇ વી.એન.જાડેજા, પી.એન.ઝાલા અને દિગ્વિજયસિંહ ઝાલા સહિતનો પોલીસ સ્ટાફ નાસતા-ફરતા આરોપીઓને પકડવા માટે પેટ્રોલિંગમાં કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. તે દરમિયાન મળેલી ચોક્કસ બાતમીના આધારે પાટડી તાલુકાના શેડલા ગામના અગાઉ એરંડા ચોરીના ગુનામાં ફરાર શાહરૂખખાન ભાણજીખાન જતમલેક અને આલમખાન રહીમખાન જતમલેકને પાટડી તાલુકાના ખેરવાથી માલવણ તરફ મોટરસાયકલ પર આવી રહ્યાં હતા. ત્યારે બંનેને કોર્ડન કરી બંને આરોપીઓને ઝબ્બે કરી તપાસનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ કર્યો છે. આ કેસની વધુ તપાસ બજાણા પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ વી.એન.જાડેજા ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.

બીજા કેસમાં વઢવાણ કોઠારીયા રોડ સુડવેલ સોસાયટી મસ્જીદ પાસે રહેતા શાહરૂખભાઈ ઉર્ફે તીડી રમજાનભાઈ ચૌહાણને હદપારી કેસ 27/19 તા. 16-7-2019ના હુકમથી બે વર્ષ માટે જિલ્લામાંથી હદપાર કરાયા હતા. પરંતુ તા. 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી-2021ને મંગળવારે એસઓજી ટીમને બાતમી મળતાં શહેરમાં આવેલા શાહરૂખભાઈ વઢવાણ ગાંધી હોસ્પિટલના ગેટ પાસેથી ઝડપી વધુ તપાસ એએસઆઈ દલસુખભાઈ મેહરીયા ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

