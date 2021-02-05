તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મોત:પાટડી તાલુકાના ફત્તેપુરમાં એરંડાના પાન ખાવાથી 100 ઘેંટા અને 5 બકરાના મોત

સુરેન્દ્રનગર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • પશુપાલન વિભાગની ટીમ ફત્તેપુરમાં કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જીલ્લાના પાટડી તાલુકાના ફત્તેપુર ગામે મોડી સાંજે ખેતરમાં એરંડાનાપાન ખાવાથી 100 જેટલા ઘેંટા અને 5 બકરા ટપોટપ મરી જતા પશુપાલકોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાવા પામ્યો હતો. આ ગોઝારી ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં પશુ ચિકિત્સક અધિકારી સહિતની ટીમેં ફત્તેપુર ગામે દોડી જઇ 14 ઘેંટાને બચાવી પોસ્ટ મોર્ટમ સહિતની કામગીરી હાથ ધરી હતી. પાટડી તાલુકાના સૌથી છેવાડે આવેલા ફત્તેપુર ગામની સીમમાં ગરીબ પશુપાલકો પોતાના ઘેંટા-બકરા સહિત અબોલ પશુઓને ચરાવી રહ્યાં હતા. ત્યારે ખેતરમાં ઉભેલા મોલમાં એરંડાના પાન ખાવાથી મીંઇઢો ચઢી જવાથી ઘેંટા અને બકરા ટપોટપ મરવા લાગી ગયા હતા. જેમાં જોતજોતામાં જ 100 જેટલા ઘેંટા અને 5 બકરા અકાળે મોતને ભેંટતા પશુપાલકોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાવા પામ્યો હતો.

ઘેંટા અને બકરાના મોતની ઘટના અંગે પશુ ચિકિત્સક અધિકારી ડો.પ્રિતેષ પટેલને જાણ કરતા વેટરનીટી વિભાગની આખી ટીમ ફત્તેપુર ગામે દોડી ગઇ હતી. અને 14 જેટલા માંદા મરવા પડેલા ઘેંટાને દવા આપી બચાવી લેવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

પાટડીના ફત્તેપુર ગામે 100 જેટલા ઘેંટા અને બકરાના મોતની ઘટના બાદ પશુ ચિકિત્સક અધિકારી સહિતની ટીમ ફત્તેપુર ગામે દોડી આવી હતી. અને આજે સુરેન્દ્રનગરથી પણ સરકારી અધિકારીઓની ટીમે ફત્તેપુર ગામની મુલાકાત લીધી છે. જ્યારે આ ઘટનાથી ગરીબ પશુપાલકોને મોટું નુકશાન આવતા આ બાબતે સરકારમાં પશુપાલકોને વળતર મળી રહે એ માટે રજૂઆત કરવાનો નિર્ણય કરાયો છે.

