કાર્યવાહી:સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાં ટ્રાફિક નિયમોના ભંગ બદલ 10 કેસ, 29,500નો દંડ

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાં મંગળવારે પોલીસ ટીમ દ્વારા ટ્રાફિકના નિયમોને લઇને કાર્યવાહી કરાતા વાહનચાલકોમાં દોડધામ મચી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
સુરેન્દ્રનગરમાં મંગળવારે પોલીસ ટીમ દ્વારા ટ્રાફિકના નિયમોને લઇને કાર્યવાહી કરાતા વાહનચાલકોમાં દોડધામ મચી હતી.
  • નાની શાકમાર્કેટમાં અડચણરૂપ વાહન ટોઇંગ થયાં
  • ટૂ વ્હિલર ચાલકો આડેધડ પાર્કિંગ કરતાં મુશ્કેલી વધી

સુરેન્દ્રનગર-વઢવાણ શહેરમાં ટ્રાફિક નિયમનને લઇને કાર્યવાહી કરાતા મંગળવારે જુદા જુદા નિયમ ભંગમાં તંત્ર દ્વારા રૂ. 29,500નો દંડ વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જ્યારે શહેરમાં અડચણરૂપ વાહનોને ટોઇંગ કરાતા વાહનચાલકોમાં દોડધામ મચી હતી. સુરેન્દ્રનગર શહેર સહિતના માર્ગો પર આડેધડ પાર્કિંગ કરીલા વાહનચાલકોના વાહનો ટ્રાફિક અડચણરૂપ થતા લોકોને મુશ્કેલીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

આ પરિસ્થિતિને ધ્યાને લઇને તેમજ નિયમોનો ભંગ કરતા ચાલકો સામે ટ્રાફિક પીએસઆઈ સી.એ.એરવાડીય સહિતની ટીમે મંગળવારે બસ સ્ટેશન રોડ, આંબેડકર ચોક, હેન્ડલૂમ રોડ, પતરાવાળી, જવાહરચોક, નાની શાકમાર્કેટિ સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. જેમાં જુદા જુદા નિયમોનો ભંગ વાહનચાલકો પાસેથી રૂ. 29,500નો દંડ વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો હતો અને 5 વાહનો ડિટેઇન કરાયા હતા. જ્યારે વાદીપાર, વિકાસ ગર્લ્સ હાઇસ્કૂલ સહિતના સ્થળોએ આડેધડ પાર્કિંગ કરીને ટ્રાફિકને અડચણરૂપ થતા ટુવ્હિલર સહિતના અંદાજે વાહનોને ટોઇંગ કરી ચાલકો સામે કેસ કરાતા વાહનચાલકોમાં ફફડાટ ફેલાયો હતો.

