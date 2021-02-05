તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સહાય:સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાના 1 લાખ 26 હજાર દૂધઉત્પાદક સભાસદોને વીમાનો લાભ અપાશે, સુરસાગર ડેરીનો નિર્ણય

સુરેન્દ્રનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મરણોતર સહાય યોજના અંતર્ગત હવે 45 હજાર સહાય અપાશે

સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાના 1.26 લાખ દુધઉત્પાદક સભાસદોનો મરણવીમો લેવાનો નિર્ણય સુરસાગર ડેરીએ કર્યો છે. જ્યારે દરેક મૃતક સભાસદોના પરિવારજનોને હવેથી રૂ.40 હજારને બદલે રૂ.45 હજાર આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી. ત્યારે ડેરીના ચેરમેનના હસ્તે 20 મૃતક સભાસદોના પરીવારને ગુરૂવારે રૂ.8 લાખના ચેક અર્પણ કરાયા હતા.જ્યારે ગૃપ પર્સનલ અકસ્માત વીમા યોજનામાં 1 વારસદારને 1 લાખનો ચેક અર્પણ કરાયો હતો.

ઝાલાવાડમાં શ્વેતક્રાંતી સર્જનાર દુધઉત્પાદકોને કોરોના કાળમાં ભારે મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે. હાલ મોંઘવારીમાં પશુપાલન કરવુ મુશ્કેલ બન્યું છે. ત્યારે સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાના દુધ ઉત્પાદકો માટે સુરેન્દ્રગર જિલ્લા દુધ ઉત્પાદક સંઘના ચેરમેન બાબાભાઇ ભરવાડે રાહતરૂપ નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

વઢવાણ જીઆઇડીસી ખાતે ગુરૂવારના રોજ સુરસાગર ડેરીમાં દુધમંડળીના ચેરમેનો અને મંત્રીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. જેમાં સુરેન્દ્રનગર જિલ્લાના 1.26 લાખ દુધ ઉત્પાદકોનો મૃત્યુબાદનો વીમો લેવાની જાહેરાત ચેરમેન બાબાભાઇ ભરવાડે કરી હતી. આ પ્રસંગે ડેરીના એમ.ડી ગુરદીતસીંગ સહિતના વહિવટકર્તાઓ રૂ.40 હજારને બદલે રૂ.45 હજાર સહાય આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો. જેમાં 20 જેટલા મૃતક સભાસદોના પરીવારજનોને રૂ.8 લાખના ચેક વિતરણ કરાયા હતા. જ્યારેગપૃપર્સનલ અકસ્માત વીમા યોજનામાં 1 વારસદારને 1 લાખનો ચેક અર્પણ કરાયો હતો.

આ તકે ડેરીના ચેરમેન બાબાભાઇ ભરવાડે જણાવ્યુ કે દરેક દુધ મંડળી સભાસદોને વીમો ફરજીયાત ઉતારે એ જરૂરી છે. હાલ વિકટ સંજોગોમાં મૃતકોના પરીવારજનો માટે આ રૂ.45 હજારની સહાય ઉપયોગી છે. અત્યારસુધીમાં રૂ.50લાખથી વધુ રકમની ચુકવણી થઇ છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો