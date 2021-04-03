તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પોલીસની અપીલ:કોઇ શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિ દેખાય તો પોલીસને જાણ કરો

લખતરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લખતરના બાબાજીપરામાં લોકદરબાર યોજાયો
  • હાઇવે પર લૂંટ અને ચોરીના બનાવો વધતાં પોલીસ સક્રિય

લખતર તાલુકાના બાબાજીપરામાં સુરેન્દ્રનગર પોલીસતંત્ર દ્વારા લોકદરબારનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા ગ્રામજનોના પ્રશ્નો સાંભળી તેનો ઝડપથી ઉકેલ લાવવાનું આશ્વાસન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું તેમજ હાઇવે પર થતી ચોરી સહીતના ગુનાઓ અટકાવવા કોઇ શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિ જણાય તો તુરંત પોલીસને જાણ કરવા અપિલ કરી હતી.

લખતર તાલુકામાંથી પસાર થતાં હાઇવે પર અવારનવાર ચાલુ વાહને ચોરી અને લૂંટ સહીતના ગુનાઓ બને છે ત્યારે ગુરૂવારે બાબાજીપરામાં સુરેન્દ્રનગર ડીવાયએસપી એચ.પી.દોશીના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને લોકદરબાર યોજાયો હતો. જેમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ગ્રામજનો હાજર રહ્યાં હતા. અને તેમના પ્રશ્નોની રજૂઆત કરતા પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા સત્વરે તમામ પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ લાવવાનું આશ્વાસન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. અને પોલીસની કામગીરી અંગે ગ્રામજનોને માર્ગદર્શન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું તેમજ હાલમાં હાઇવે ઉપર ચોરી અને લૂંટનાં ગુન્હાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી કોઈ વાર આરોપી નાસી ગયો હોય તો ગ્રામજનોને શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિ દેખાય તો તરત પોલીસને જાણ કરવા અપિલ કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો