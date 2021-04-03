તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

યુવાનોમાં રોષની લાગણી:લખતરમાં કોરોના માટેનો એન્ટિજન ટેસ્ટની કિટ ખૂટતાં વણાથી મંગાવાઇ

લખતરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આર્મીની ભરતી માટે 72 કલાક પહેલાંનો કોરોના રિપોર્ટ જરૂરી
  • 174 યુવાનના ટેસ્ટ કરાયા બાદ વધુ 30 યુવાન આવ્યા ત્યારે કિટ ન હતી

લખતર સીએચસીઅમાં આર્મીમાં ભરતી માટે જરૂરી એવી કોરોના ટેસ્ટ કરાવવા યુવાનો આવ્યા હતા. પરંતુ સીએચસીમાં એન્ટીજન ટેસ્ટ કિટ ઉપલબ્ધ ન હોવાથી યુવાનોમાં રોષની લાગણી ફેલાઇ હતી.આ યુવાનોએ આગેવાનોને સાથે રાખી અધિક્ષકને રજૂઆત કરાતા તાત્કાલીક વણા પીએચસીથી ટેસ્ટ કિટ મંગાવી તમામ યુવાનોના ટેસ્ટ કરી આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ગુજરાત રાજ્યના યુવાનો પણ અન્ય રાજ્યોના યુવાનો જેમ આર્મી ભરતીમાં ઉત્સુકતા બતાવી રહ્યા છે. હાલ સરકારી ગાઇડ લાઇન મુંજબ આર્મી ભરતીમાં જવા માટે કોરોના ટેસ્ટ રીપોર્ટ જરૂરી હોય છે. ત્યારે તાજેતરમાં તા.6-2-2021ના રોજ લખતરના યુવાનોને દ્વારકા ખાતે આર્મીની ભરતીમાં જવાનું હોવાથી. આર્મી ભરતીના નિયમો પ્રમાણે છેલ્લા 72 કલાકમાં કોરોના રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યો હોવાનો તે સબમિટ કરવાનું હતુ. આથી 30થી વધુ યુવાનો લખતર સી.એચ.સી.માં ટેસ્ટ કરાવવા પહોંચ્યા હતા.

પરંતુ આ પહેલાં 174 યુવાનો ટેસ્ટ કરાવી ગયા હોવાથી ટેસ્ટકીટો ખૂટી જતા મુશ્કેલીમાં મુકાયા હતા. આ અંગે યશરાજસિંહ ભુપતસિંહ રાણાએ જણાવ્યુ કે 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ આર્મી ભરતીમાં ટેસ્ટ જરૂરી હોવાથી અમે યુવાનોએ ગામનાં અગ્રણીઓ ભરતસિંહ પરમાર, કલ્પરાજસિંહ રાણા સહિતના અગ્રણીઓએ અધિક્ષકને રજૂઆત કરતા ટેસ્ટકીટો મંગાવી ટેસ્ટ કરી અપાયા હતા.

તાત્કાલિક લોન પેટે લવાઇ
જાન્યુઆરીમાં 129 ટેસ્ટ થયા હતા. જ્યારે ફેબ્રુઆરીના 4 દિવસમાં 174 ટેસ્ટ થતા કીટ ખૂટી ગઇ હતી. જ્યાં બાકી રહી ગયેલા યુવાનો માટે અડધો કલાકમાં વણા પીએચસીથી લોન પેટે કિટો મંગાવીને ટેસ્ટ કરી અપાયો હતો. > ડો.નયન સાપરા, અધિક્ષક, લખતર સીએચસી

