મુશ્કેલી:લખતરની SBIમાં આધારકાર્ડના પીનકોડને કારણે ખાતાં નથી ખૂલતાં

લખતરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પીનકોડ 382775થી બદલી 363775 કરાયો છે
  • જૂના પીન કોમ્પ્યૂટર સિસ્ટમ સ્વીકારતું નથી : મેનેજર

લખતરની સ્ટેટ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્ડીયામાં નવા ખાતા ખોલાવવા જતા ગ્રાહકોના આધારકાર્ડમાં જુના પીનકોડને કારણે નવા ખાતાના ફોર્મ સ્વિકારવામાં ન આવતા હોવાથી હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે આધારકાર્ડમાં જુના પીન કોડ જ બતાવતા હોવાથી આધારમાં નવા પીન કોડ અપડેટ ન થતા હોવાથી તંત્રના વાંકે ગ્રાહકો પરેશાન થતા હોવાનો ઘાટ સર્જાયો છે.

સરકારી તંત્ર દ્વારા હાલ આધાર પુરાવાઓમાં વપરાતા પીનકોડ બદલાવવામાં આવ્યા છે. પરંતુ હજુ સુધી મોટાભાગની જગ્યાએ જુનો પીનકોડ ચાલુ હોવાથી લોકોને હાલાકીનો સામાનો કરવો પડે છે.જેમાં લખતરનો પીનકોડ 382775 હતો. જે બદલાવી તંત્ર દ્વારા 363775 રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે. પરંતુ મોટાભાગની જગ્યાએ હજુ સુધી 382775 જ માન્ય ગણાય છે. લખતર સ્ટેટ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયામા ખાતુ ખોલાવવા નવો પીનકોડ માન્ય ગણાતો હોવાથી છેલ્લા ત્રણ માસથી નવા ખાતા ન ખુલતા લોકો પરેશાન થઇ રહ્યા છે.

આ અંગે મુકેશભાઇએ જણાવ્યુ કે બેંકમાં ખાતુ ખોલાવવા આધારકાર્ડમાં અપડેટ કરાવાનુ કહેતા અપડેટ કરાવવા જઇએ તોત્યાં હજુ નવા પીનકોડ અપડેટ ન આવ્યાનું જણાવાય છે આમા અમારે શું કરવાનું હવે. જ્યારે કેતનભાઇએ જણાવ્યુ કે વ્હાલી દિકરી યોજનાના લાભ માટે એક વર્ષમાં ખાતુ ખોલાવી ફોર્મ ભરવનું છે ત્રણ મહિનાથી પીનકોડની લ્હાયમાં ખાતુ નથી ખુલતુ શિષ્યવૃતિ ફોર્મપણ ખાતુ ન ખુલતા અટકેલુ છે. આ અંગે બ્રાન્ચ મેનેજર દુબેએ જણાવ્યુ કે અમારી બેંક શાખામાં ખાતુ ખોલવાની ના નથી પાડતા સીસ્ટમમાં નવો કોડ ઇનપુટ થયો હોવાથી જુનાપીન કોડ વાળા આધાર કાર્ડ કોમ્પ્યુટર સીસ્ટમ સ્વીકારતુ નથી. જ્યારે આ અંગે ાપોસ્ટ વિભાગનાં વડાં કે.એસ.ઠક્કરે જણાવ્યું કે જો બેંકમાં ખાતા ખોલાવવાની તકલીફ હોય તો પોસ્ટ વિભાગમાં ઇન્ડિયા પોસ્ટ પેમેન્ટ બેંકમાં ખાતુ ખોલી અપાય છે.

