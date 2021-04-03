તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એક્સક્લુઝિવ:ચોટીલા કૉંગ્રેસમાં બળવો, શહેર પ્રમુખ આજે કેસરિયા કરશે

ચોટીલાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના પડધમ વાગતાં સ્થાનિક રાજકારણમાં ગરમાવો છવાયો છે. ચોટીલા શહેર કૉંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ અજય સામંડ પક્ષ સાથે છેડો ફાડી શુક્રવારે કેસરિયા કરી ભાજપમાં પ્રવેશ કરી રહ્યા છે. કૉંગ્રેસ બેનર ઉપર પાલિકાના સભ્ય રહી ચૂકેલા અને શહેર કૉંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ તરીકે મહત્ત્વનું પદ સંભાળનારા સામંડ કૉંગ્રેસ સાથે છેડો ફાડી ભાજપનો કેસરિયો ખેસ ધારણ કરી રહ્યા છે. હાલ ચૂંટણીના ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી જાહેર થાય તે પહેલાં જ કૉંગ્રેસની મહત્ત્વની વ્યક્તિ પક્ષ સાથે છેડો ફાડી રહ્યા છે અને ભાજપનો ખેસ ધારણ કરી રહ્યા છે.

ભાજપમાં મારો આખો પરિવાર છે, વડીલો કહેશે તે મુજબ જ કરીશ
કોગ્રેસ છોડી રહ્યા છો?
- હા, હું કૉંગ્રેસ પક્ષને છોડું છું.
પક્ષ છોડવા પાછળ શું કારણ શું ?
- કૉંગ્રેસમાં જૂથબંધી વધી ગઈ છે. પક્ષમાં બધું જૂથવાદ પર ચાલી રહ્યું છે. ચૂંટણીઓમાં વ્હાલા-દવલાની નીતિ અને જૂથબંધી ચાલે છે.
ભાજપમાં જોડાવવાનાં છો ?
- હા, ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીમાં મારો આખો પરિવાર છે. પરિવાર સામે રહીને અત્યાર સુધી જાહેર જીવનમાં રહ્યો છું પાછો પરિવાર સાથે જઈ ભાજપને મજબૂત બનાવીશ. શુક્રવારે ભાજપ પક્ષમાં જોડાઇ
રહ્યો છું.
કૉંગ્રેસમાં ટિકિટ માગી હતી?
- હા, મેં તાલુકામાં દાવેદારી કરી હતી. આ બાબતે ધારાસભ્ય અને તાલુકા પ્રમુખ સાથે વાતચીત કરેલ કે રીઝર્વ બાદ કરી અન્ય સમાજને પણ પ્રતિનિધિત્વ કરવા મળે તેમ ટિકિટની વહેચંણી કરવી જોઈએ તેમ વહેંચણી નથી થતી, વ્હાલા-દવલાની નીતિ દેખાઈ રહી છે.
ભાજપમાં તાલુકાની બેઠક લડશો?
- હું તો હજુ જોડાઉં છું. માગણી નથી કરી. મારો પરિવાર ઘણા સમયથી ભાજપમાં જોડાયેલો છે. કોઈની દાવેદારી હોઈ શકે, પરિવારના વડીલો કહેશે તે મુજબ કરીશ.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો