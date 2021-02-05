તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી:સુરત જિલ્લા પંચાયતની નાની નરોલી અને ઝંખવાવ બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસમાં ટિકિટ માટે જંગ

વાંકલએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દર્શન નાયક અને ઇદ્રીશ મલેક વચ્ચે અસ્તિત્વની લડાઈ, મામલો ગુજરાત પ્રભારી પાસે પહોંચ્યો

સુરત જિલ્લા પંચાયતની નાની નરોલી અને ઝંખવાવ બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ટિકિટ મેળવવા મુદ્દે ખરાખરીનો જંગ જામ્યો છે. જિલ્લાના કોંગ્રેસી નેતા દર્શનભાઈ નાયક અને માંગરોળના અગ્રણી ઇદ્રીશ મલેક વચ્ચે નાની નરોલી જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકની ટિકિટ મેળવવા મુદ્દે ભારે ટક્કર જામી છે. હાલ બંને ઉમેદવારોના ટેકેદારોમાં ટિકિટ મુદ્દે ભારે ઘમાસાણ સર્જાઇ રહ્યું છે. દર્શન નાયક છેલ્લા દસ વર્ષથી જિલ્લા પંચાયતના સભ્ય પદે ચૂંટાઈ રહ્યા છે. હાલમાં નાની નરોલી જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક સામાન્ય બનતા તેમણે નાનીનરોલી જીલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક લડવા માટે તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી હતી.

બીજી તરફ છેલ્લા 25 વર્ષથી કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના સક્રિય કાર્યકર તરીકે કામ કરનાર કોંગ્રેસના અગ્રણી ઇદ્રીશ મલેકે દાવેદારી નાનીનરોલી બેઠક પર નોંધાવી છે. તાલુકા કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિએ તાલુકા બહારના ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાનો ઠરાવ કરતાં હાલમાં કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિની કોર કમિટીએ નાનીનરોલી જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક માટે પ્રદેશના નિરીક્ષકો સમક્ષ એક માત્ર નામ ઇદ્રીશ મલેકનુ આપ્યું હતું. બીજી તરફ ટિકિટ મેળવવા માગતા દર્શન નાયકે એડી ચોટીનું જોર લગાવી પોતાનું નામ હરીફ ઉમેદવાર તરીકે પ્રદેશ સમિતિમાં પહોંચાડતા હાલ પ્રદેશ સમિતિમાં બંને ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ટિકિટ મુદ્દે કાંટાની ટક્કર ચાલી રહી છે.

આ મામલો હવે ગુજરાત કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ અમિત ચાવડા અને કોંગ્રેસના પ્રભારી રાજીવ સાતવ પાસે પહોંચી ગયો છે. એ જ પ્રમાણે ઝંખવાવ જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક ઉપર તાલુકા કોંગ્રેસ સમિતિએ એકમાત્ર ઉમેદવાર સંતોષ મૈસુરીયાનું નામ મોકલવામાં આવ્યું હતું, જેની સામે ઈરફાન મકરાણીનું નામ મૂકવામાં આવતા હાલ ઝંખવાવ પર બન્ને ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે તીવ્ર સ્પર્ધાઓ ટિકિટ મુદ્દે ચાલી રહી છે. માંગરોળ તાલુકાની 3 જીલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકો પર ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી થઈ ચૂકી છે. પરંતુ સાંજ સુધી આ મુદ્દે કોંગ્રેસનું હાઈકમાન્ડ પ્રદેશ સમિતિમાં કોઈ નિર્ણય લઇ શકયું નથી. જ્યારે સત્તાધારી ભાજપ પક્ષ દ્વારા નાની નરોલી બેઠક માટે બે ઉમેદવારોની ટિકિટ લગભગ નિશ્ચિત કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો