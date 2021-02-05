તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ઉમરપાડા સ્ટેટ હાઇવે પર સેવલાણમાં 6 વર્ષીય બાળકને પીકઅપ ચાલકે અડફેટે લેતાં મોત

વાંકલએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અકસ્માત બાદ ચાલકે સ્ટિયરિંગ પરનો કાબૂ ગુમાવતા પીકઅપ ગાડી પલટી

ઉમરપાડા તાલુકામાંથી પસાર થતાં માંડવી માલધા ફાટા ચવડા સ્ટેટ હાઇવે નંબર 65 ઉપર આવેલા સેવલાણ ગામે પીકઅપ ગાડીના ચાલકે 6 વર્ષીય બાળકને અડફેટે લેતા ઘટનાસ્થળે બાળકનું મોત નિપજયું હતું. સેવલાણ ગામ ગામે રહેતા રાજેન્દ્રભાઈ નાનજીભાઈ વસાવા કડિયા કામ કરી પોતાનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. જેથી તેઓ પતિ-પત્ની કડિયા કામે ગયા હતા. તેમનો 6 વર્ષીય પુત્ર સુમિત કુમાર ધોરણ 1 માં ભણે છે. બપોરના સમયે પુત્ર ઘરે હતો ત્યારે કુદરતી હાજતે જવા મુખ્ય માર્ગની સાઇડ ઉપર ગયો હતો અને ત્યાંથી પરત ફરી રોડ ક્રોસ કરી રહ્યો હતો.

આ સમયે પીક અપ ગાડી નંબર (M H 39.C 7451) ના ચાલકે ગફલત ભરી રીતે વાહન હંકારી બાળકને અડફેટે લીધો હતો ઇજાગ્રસ્ત બાળકને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઇજાઓ થતાં બાળકનું ઘટના સ્થળે કરૂણ મોત નિપજયું હતું. બીજી તરફ પીક અપ ગાડીના ચાલકે સ્ટિયરિંગ પરનો કાબૂ ગુમાવતા ગાડી પલટી મારી ગઇ હતી, જેમાં ચાલકને ઇજા થઇ હતી. પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી મુજબ ચાલકનું નામ અબ્દુલ કાદિર અબ્દુલ વહાબ મકરાણી (રહે અકલકુવા મહારાષ્ટ્ર)નો વતની હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. ચાલક વિરુદ્ધ મૃત્યુ પામનાર બાળકના પિતા રાજેન્દ્રભાઈ નાનજીભાઈ વસાવાએ ઉમરપાડા પોલીસ મથકમાં ઉપરોક્ત ગુના સંદર્ભે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

