અકસ્માત:કરણ નહેરના રસ્તે થયેલા આઇસર અને બાઇકના અકસ્માતમાં ઇજાગ્રસ્તનું મોત

પલસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
ગત અઠવાડિયે ચલથાણ પોલીસ મથકની બાજુમાંથી પસાર થતા નહેરના રસ્તે આઇસર અને મોટરસાઇકલ વચ્ચે અકસ્માત સર્જાયેલ હતો, જેમાં મોટરસાઇકલ પર સવાર બે યુવાનો ગંભીર રીતે ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થયા હતા જે પૈકી એક યુવાનનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.મળતી માહિતી અનુસાર ગત શનિવારના રોજ સવારના પલસાણા તાલુકાના ચલથાણ ગામથી નહેરના રસ્તે સુરતના ડીંડોલી વિસ્તારને જોડતા રસ્તા પર આઇસર (DD 01 A 9238) અને મોટરસાઇકલ (GJ 05 EH 7736) વચ્ચે ગરમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો

જેમાં મોટરસાઇકલ સવાર બે યુવાનો પૈકી મોહણી ગામે મામાને ત્યાં રહેવા આવેલા અને મૂળ ભરૂચ જિલ્લાના હાંસોટ તાલુકાના કતાસ્વણ ગામના રહેવાસી શહેજાદ સિંધાનાઓ માથાના ભાગે અને શરીરના ભાગે ગંભીર ઈજાઓ થતા સુરતની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર હેઠળ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેઓનું આજ રોજ સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું જાણવા મળ્યું છે કે શહેજાદનો એક 10 વર્ષીય વિકલાંગ બાળક છે અને શહેજાદ પરિવારમાં એકનો એક કમાઉ દીકરો હોવાથી પરિવારમાં ગમગીની છવાઈ ગઈ હતી. કડોદરા પોલિસેઆ અંગે નોંધ લઈ કાર્યવાહી હાથધરી હતી.

