ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો:43.36 લાખનો સામાન સગેવગે કરનાર ટેમ્પોચાલક પકડાયો

પલસાણાએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજસ્થાનના ભીવાડી ખાતેથી જેગુઆર કંપનીમાંથી બાથફીટીંગનો સામાન ભરી નીકળેલા ટેમ્પોચાલકે ડિલિવરી નહીં કરી ટેમ્પોમાં ભરેલ સામાન રસ્તામાં સગેવગે કરી ટેમ્પો સુરત જિલ્લાના પલસાણા તાલુકાનાં બલેશ્વર ગામની સીમમાં રીલીફ હોટલના કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં મૂકી ભાગી છૂટ્યો હતો. જે ઘટનામાં પલસાણા પોલીસે બાતમીના આધારે આ ગુનામાં ટેમ્પો ચાલક સહિત બે વ્યક્તિને પલસાણા ચાર રસ્તા નજીક બસસ્ટેન્ડ પાસેથી ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા અને 43.36 લાખનો બાથ ફીટીંગનો સામાન ઊંભેળ ગામની સીમમાંથી કબ્જે કર્યો હતો.

ન્યુ દિલ્હી ન્યુ રોશનપુરા એક્ષટેન્શન નજફગઢ ખાતે રહેતા દલેલસિંગ સુખદેવસિંગ સિંગ નાઓ ન્યુ દિલ્હી ખાતે શ્રી હરી ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ સર્વિસ ચલાવી ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. તેમની માલિકીનો આઇસર ટેમ્પો નંબર (DL-1-M-7587) પર ડ્રાઈવર તરીકે સુમીતકુમાર માનસિંગ (રહે, માનપુર મોહમદપુર નવીપુર, જિલ્લો-બુલંદશહેર, યુ.પી) કામ કરે છે.

આ ચાલક ગત તા-18-01-2021ના રોજ રાજસ્થાનના ભીવાડી ખાતે આવેલ જેગુઆર કંપનીમાંથી 43.36 લાખનો બાથફીટીંગનો સામાન ભરી પુના મહારાષ્ટ્ર ખાતે જવા નીકળ્યો હતો અને ત્યારબાદ આ ચાલકે ટેમ્પામાં ભરેલ સામાન રસ્તામાં સગેવગે કરી ટેમ્પો પલસાણા તાલુકાનાં બલેશ્વર ગામની સીમમાં રીલીફ હોટલના કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં મૂકી તેના મિત્ર સાથે ભાગી છૂટ્યો હતો,

જે અંગે પલસાણા પોલીસે ચાલક વિરુદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધી આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. તે દરમિયાન પલસાણા પોલીસે સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ ચેક કરી તેમજ પલસાણા પી.એસ.આઈ.ચેતન ગઢવીને મળેલી બાતમીના આધારે પલસાણા ચાર રસ્તા નજીક આવેલા કેસરી નંદન પેટ્રોલ પંપની પાસે બસ સ્ટેન્ડ નજીકથી આ બંને આરોપી સુમિત માનસિંગ લોંઢી તથા સોનુસિંગ રઘુરાજસિંગ રાજપૂત (મૂળ રહે, બુજહાગાવ, તા-સદર, જી-પ્રતાપગઢ, યુ.પી, હાલ રહે, સુરત ઉન, ભીંડીબજાર રાજાનગર) ને ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા.

આ બંને શખ્સો સુરત તરફ નાસી જવાની ફિરાકમાં હતા. પોલીસે આ બંને આરોપીના કોર્ટમાંથી રિમાન્ડ મેળવી આરોપીની પૂછપરછ કરતાં તેઓએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે જેગુઆર કંપનીનો બાથફીટીંગનો અલગ અલગ સામાન કુલ કિંમત રૂ. 43.36 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ ઊંભેળ ગામની સીમમાં આવેલા સાઈનાથ કોમ્પ્લેક્ષમાં સંતાડેલ છે. પોલીસે ત્યાંથી આ મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કરી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

