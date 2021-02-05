તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હુમલો:સુરતમાં પત્ની, બે પુત્રી સાથે સાસરે રહેતા યુવાને પત્નીને ગળામાં ચપ્પુ મારી પોતાના ગળા પર પણ ફેરવ્યું

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ઘરખર્ચ માટે પત્ની નોકરી કરતી હોય યુવાન નાની નાની વાતોમાં ઝઘડો કરતો હતો

સુરત શહેરના ગોડાદરા વિસ્તારમાં પત્ની, બે પુત્રી સાથે સાસરે રહેતા યુવાને પત્નીને ગળામાં ચપ્પુ મારી પોતાના ગળા ઉપર પણ ફેરવ્યું હતું. આ ઘટનામાં બંનેને ગંભીર ઈજા થઈ ન હતી. જોકે, પત્નીએ ત્રણ દિવસ બાદ પતિ વિરુદ્ધ હુમલા અને ત્રાસ અંગે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનિય છે કે, સાસરે રહેવા ગયા બાદ યુવાન કામ છોડી ઘરખર્ચ માટે નોકરી કરતી પત્ની સાથે નાની નાની વાતોમાં ઝઘડો કરતો હતો.

યુવાન પિતાનું અવસાન થતા સાસરે રહેવા ગયો હતો
મૂળ તેલંગાણાનો વતની અને સુરતમાં લિંબાયતના ગિરિરાજનગરમાં રહેતો તેમજ મારૂતિનગરમાં ટેલરીંગ કામ કરતો દશરથ નરસૈયા પોલાસુના પિતાનું છ માસ અગાઉ અવસાન થયું હતું. જે ઘરમાં કોઈનું અવસાન થાય ત્યાં અપશુકન ગણાય તેવી સમાજની માન્યતાને લીધે પત્ની શોભા ( ઉ.વ.32) અને બે પુત્રીઓ સાથે ગોડાદરા આસપાસ મંદિર પાસે નીલકંઠ સોસાયટીમાં સાસરે રહેવા ગયો હતો.

કામેથી પરત ફરતી પત્નીના ગળામાં પતિએ ચપ્પુ માર્યું
સાસરે રહેવા ગયા બાદ દશરથે કામ છોડી દેતા તેની પત્ની શોભા પરિવારના નિર્વાહ માટે આંજણા ફાર્મમાં ધાગા કટીંગના કામ માટે જવા લાગી હતી. આ અંગે દશરથ શોભા સાથે નાની નાની વાતે ઝઘડો કરતો હતો. ગત 7મીના રોજ બપોરે 2.30 કલાકે શોભા કામ ઉપરથી ઘરે પરત ફરતી હતી. દરમિયાન ઘર નજીકની ગલીમાં દશરથે પાછળથી આવી શોભાના વાળ પકડી ગળામાં ચપ્પુ મારતા ઇજા થઈ હતી. બાદમાં દશરથે પોતાના ગળા ઉપર પણ ચપ્પુ ફેરવતા તેને પણ ઇજા થઈ હતી.

ત્રણ દિવસ બાદ પત્નીએ પતિ વિરુદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી
પતિએ પત્ની પર હુમલા બાદ પોતાને પણ ચપ્પુ મારવા અંગે રાહદારીએ 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સને જાણ કરતા બંનેને સારવાર માટે સ્મીમેર હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ ગયા હતા. સારવાર બાદ શોભા માતાપિતાના ઘરે જ્યારે દશરથ પોતાના ઘરે ચાલ્યો ગયો હતો. બાદમાં શોભાએ દશરથ વિરુદ્ધ હુમલા અને ત્રાસ અંગે ગોડાદરા પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

