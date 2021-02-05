તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સન્માન આપતી સવારી:સુરતમાં મહિલાઓ ચલાવે છે પિંક રીક્ષા, ચાર વર્ષમાં 50 જેટલી મહિલાઓ રોજગારી મેળવીને પરિવારનું જીવન ધોરણ ઉંચુ લાવી, રોજનો રૂ.400નો નફો

સુરત
  • મહિલાઓએ મુસાફરોને સુરક્ષિત મુસાફરી આપવાની સાથે સાથે આત્મનિર્ભર બની
  • મહિલાઓની રિક્ષામાં મુસાફરી કરતાં લોકો ક્યારેય ભાડાની માથાકૂટ પણ કરતા નથી

મુંબઈ બાદ સુરતમાં શરૂ થયેલી પિંક ઓટો રીક્ષા યોજનાના સફળ ચાર વર્ષમાં અનેક મહિલાઓ આત્મનિર્ભર બની રોજગારી મેળવતી થઈ છે. મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષિત મુસાફરી સાથે આ યોજના સફળ રોજગારલક્ષી પણ સાબિત થઈ છે. 2017માં મુખ્યમંત્રી દ્વારા ચાલુ કરાવાયેલી પિંક ઓટો રીક્ષા યોજનામાં આજે 50 જેટલી મહિલાઓ સુરક્ષા,રોજગાર અને સ્વાભિમાનનો ત્રિ-ચક્રીય રથ ચલાવીને પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવવામાં મદદરૂપ થઇ રહી છે. મહિલા રીક્ષા ચાલક ભાગ્યવતીબહેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રીક્ષા ડ્રાઇવીંગ બાદ ભાગ્ય ખુલ્યું હોય એમ કહી શકાય છે. રોજના 800 રૂપિયાની કમાણીમાં ગેસ, અને હપ્તાની રકમ બાદ કરતાં 300-400 રૂપિયા મળતા હોય પરિવારનું જીવન ધોરણ પણ ઉંચુ આવ્યું છે.

શરૂઆતમાં ડર લાગતો
ભાગ્યવતીબેન મહેશભાઈ મૈસૂરિયા (પિંક રીક્ષા ચાલક)એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 2017માં જ્યારે રીક્ષાની ટ્રેનિંગ લઈ રીક્ષા ચલાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યું ત્યારે અકસ્માત થવાનો ભય લાગતો હતો. આજે નિડર પણે રીક્ષા ચલાવું છું. ચાર વર્ષથી સમયસર હપ્તા ભરુ છું. બસ લોકડાઉનના 9 મહિના રીક્ષા ઘરના આંગણે પડી રહી હતી. ત્યારે હપ્તા ભરવામાંથી સરકારે રાહત આપી હતી. ધીરે ધીરે લોકડાઉનનો સમય ઘટવા લાગ્યોને ફરી પગભર એટલે કે આત્મનિર્ભર બની રોજગારીનો રથ ચલાવવા માંડ્યા છીએ.

પિંક રિક્ષામાં બેસતા મુસાફરો અને ખાસ કરીને મહિલા અને યુવતીઓ સુરક્ષાનો અહેસાસ કરે છે.

70 મહિલાઓએ ટ્રેનિંગ લીધી હતી
2017માં સુરતમાં લગભગ 70 જેટલી મહિલાઓએ આ યોજના અંતર્ગત ટ્રેનિંગ લઈ રીક્ષા ચલાવવાના લાયસન્સ મેળવ્યા હતાં. જોકે આજે રોડ પર ફક્ત 50 જેટલી જ મહિલાઓ આ વ્યવસાય સાથે રોજગાર લઈ રહી છે. જેની પાછળના મહિલાઓને ઘણા કારણો હોય છે. પરંતુ પિંક રિક્ષામાં બેસતા મુસાફરો અને ખાસ કરીને મહિલા અને યુવતીઓ સુરક્ષાનો અહેસાસ કરે છે. મહિલા ચાલકોની મુસાફરો પણ પ્રશંસા કરે છે અને ભાડાને લઈને પણ કોઈ માથાકૂટ કરતા નથી.

800થી આવકમાંથી રૂ.300-400 મળે છે
ચાર વર્ષની આ રોજગારીમાં ભાગ્યવતીબેને આજે પુત્રને પણ અભ્યાસ કરીને નોકરી કરી રહ્યો છે. જોકે પતિ એક વર્ષથી બેકાર છે. પણ ઘર ખર્ચ નીકળી જાય છે. રોજના 6 કલાકમાં 800 રૂપિયા કમાઈ લઉં છું. તમામ ખર્ચ કાઢતા પણ મને 300-400 રૂપિયા મળી જ જાય છે. આજે ધોરણ-12 પાસને 6 કલાકની મહેનત બાદ 400 રૂપિયા મળી રહે એના જેવી કોઈ નોકરી મળવી મુશ્કેલ કહી શકાય છે.

પુરૂષ ડ્રાઈવર દ્વારા છેડતીના બનાવોમાં ઘટાડો નોંધાયો છે.

પાલિકા મોનિટરિંગ કરે છે
સુરતમાં સ્કૂલ રીક્ષા કે સ્કૂલ વેનમાં જતી બાળકીઓ સાથે અવાર નવાર પુરુષ ડ્રાઈવરો દ્વારા શારીરિક અડપલાં, ગંદી ભાષામાં વાતો કરવી કે છેડતીનો શિકાર બનતી હોવાના કિસ્સાઓ હવે ભાગ્યે જ સાંભળવા મળે છે. પાલિકા દ્વારા પિંક રીક્ષા ચાલકોનું સતત મોનિટરીંગ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ ઓટો રીક્ષા દ્વારા સ્કૂલ જતી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ઘરેથી સ્કૂલ ને સ્કૂલથી ઘરે લઇ જવા માટે ખૂબ જ ઉપયોગી અને સુરક્ષિત સાબિત થઈ છે.

ફ્રાન્સના મહિલા પ્રધાને પિંક ઓટોને બિરદાવ્યો
ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં સુરત આવેલા ફ્રાન્સનાં પર્યાવરણ મહિલા પ્રધાન બાર્બરા પોમપિલી પોતાના 15 પ્રતિનિધિઓ સાથે આવ્યા હતા. તેઓએ પાલિકાની મુખ્ય કચેરીની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી, જ્યાં મહિલાઓની પિંક રીક્ષા જોઈ તેઓ ખૂબ જ પ્રભાવિત થયા. મહિલાઓની પિંક રીક્ષામાં બેસવાની સાથે સાથે જાતે રીક્ષા ચલાવી હતી. જેથી મહિલા ડ્રાઈવરોમાં પણ ઉત્સાહ આવ્યો હતો.

