મર્ડર:સુરતમાં પરિણીતાનું ગળું દબાવી હત્યા, પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી પતિને શંકાના દાયરામાં લઈ પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરી

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પોલીસ દ્વારા મૃતકના પતિની ઉલટ પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી

સુરત શહેરના રૂદરપુરા વિસ્તારમાં લાપસીવાળાની ચાલમાં રહેતી 29 વર્ષીય પરિણીતાનું ઘરમાં ગળું દબાવી હત્યા કરતા ચકચાર મચી છે. બનાવ અંગે પોલીસે હત્યાનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી પતિને શંકાના દાયરામાં લઈ તેની પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરી હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

દીકરીને આઈસ્ક્રીમ ખવડાવી પતિ પરત ઘરે ફરતા પત્નીની લાશ મળી
રૂદરપુરા વિસ્તારમાં લાપસીવાળાની ચાલમાં મગનભાઈ દુર્લભભાઈ પટેલના મકાનમાં રહેતા દેવેન્દ્ર હરનામ પ્રજાપતિ સમોચા અને કચોરી બનાવી શહેરના અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારમાં લારી ઉપર વેચે છે. પરિવારમાં પત્ની મનુબેન (ઉ.વ.29), બે વર્ષનો પુત્ર અને ચાર વર્ષની પુત્રીનું ભરણ પોષણ કરે છે. દેવેન્દ્ર ગઈકાલે બપોરે એક વાગ્યે તેની ચાર વર્ષની પુત્રીને આઈસ્ક્રીમ ખવડાવવા માટે લઈ ગયો હતો અને દોઢ બે વાગ્યે પરત ઘરે આવ્યો ત્યારે તેની પત્ની મનુબેનનું ગળું દબાવી હત્યા કરાયેલી લાશ મળી આવી હતી.

પોલીસે મૃતકના પતિને શંકાના દાયરામાં લીધો
દેવેન્દ્રએ બનાવ અંગે પોલીસને જાણ કરતા અઠવા પોલીસનો કાફળો સ્થળ પર દોડી ગયો હતો અને મનુબેનની લાશને પીએમ માટે નવી સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે મોકલી આપી હતી. મનુબેનની હત્યા મામલે પીએસઆઈ એમ.બી.ચૌહાણ ફરિયાદી બની હત્યાનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી પતિ દેવેન્દ્રને શંકાના દાયરામાં લઈ તેની ઉલટ પૂછપરછ હાથ ધરી હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

