ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ:120 બેઠક માટે 484 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં, છેલ્લાં દિવસે 15 લોકોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યા

સુરત2 દિવસ પહેલા
  • સૌરાષ્ટ્રવાસી વિસ્તારમાં પાસ-કોંગ્રેસની લડાઇનો ભાજપને લાભ થશે

મંગળવારે ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેંચવાનાની આખરી મુદત હતી. જેમાં બે કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો સહિત કુલ 15 ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારીપત્ર પરત ખેચ્યા છે. વોર્ડ નં.3માંથી બે ઉમેદવારોએ પોતાની ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચતા કોંગ્રેસે ચૂંટણી પહેલાજ ત્રણ બેઠકો ગુમાવી દીધી છે. આજે ચંટણીનું ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતા હવે 9 બેઠકોને બાદ કરતા બાકીની બેઠક પર ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને આપ વચ્ચે ત્રીપાંખિયો જંગ ખેલાશે.

ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ
પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે 484 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી ખેલાશે. પાસે કોંગ્રેસના પાટીદાર ઉમેદવારોના ફાર્મ પરત ખેંચવા માટે આહવાન કરતા સવારથી જ સુડા ભવન ખાતે ભારે ચહલપહલ રહી હતી. મહાનગર પાલિકાના 30 વોર્ડ માટેની 120 બેઠક પર ભાજપના 120, કોંગ્રેસના 117 અને આમ આદમી પાટીના 114 ઉમેદવારે મેદાનમાં ઉતરશે. જેની સામે અપક્ષ 55 અને અન્ય પાર્ટી 78ના ઉમેદવારો પણ નસીબ અજમાવશે.

વોર્ડ નં.27માં સૌથી વધુ 28 ઉમેદવાર
મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં વોર્ડ નં.27 ડિંડોલી (દક્ષિણ)માં સૌથી વધુ 28 ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં છે. જેમાં 11 ઉમેદવાર અપક્ષના છે. તો બીજી તરફ વોર્ડ નં.15 કરંજ-મગોબમાં સૌથી ઓછા 12 ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી લડશે.

ચા અને નાસ્તા પાછળ ઉમેદવાર વ્યક્તિ દીઠ 45 નો ખર્ચ કરી શકશે
ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન કેટલો ખર્ચ કરી શકે તેની રૂપરેખા ચૂંટણી પંચ દ્વારા જાહેર કરી છે. તા.21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મહાનગર પાલિકા અને તા.28મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ જિલ્લા પંચાયત તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે મતદાન યોજાનાર છે. જેમાં ઉમેદવાર જમવાની પ્રતિ થાળી દીઠ રૂ.135, ચા-નાસ્તો વ્યક્તિદીઠ રૂ.45, પાણીની બોટલ રૂ.20, વોટર જગ 20 લીટર રૂ.40, આઈસ્ક્રીમ પ્રતિ નંગ રૂ.20, સ્વીટ પ્રતિ કિલો રૂ.૩૨૫ નો ખર્ચ નિશ્ચિત કરાયો છે. તેમજ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક સાધનો, પ્રચાર માટેના સાધનો દર પણ નિશ્ચિત કરાયો છે.

4400 ઇવીએમ મશીનો વિવિધ ઝોનના સેન્ટરો પર મોકલાયા
પાલિકાની ઓફિસમાં આવેલા 4400 ઈવીએમ મશીનો વિવિધ ઝોન સહિતના સેન્ટર પર મોકલાયા હતાં. હવે પછી ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા આ મશીનની ચકાસણી કર્યા બાદ જે તે મતદાન મથકે મુકવામાં આવશે.

પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં મતદારોને હેન્ડ ગ્લોઝ આપી મતદાન કરા‌વશે
કોરોનાની મહામારીને ધ્યાને લઇને સુરત મહાનગર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં મતદારોને પણ મતદાન કરવા માટે હેન્ડ ગ્લોઝ આપવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો હોવાનું ઓબ્ઝર્વરની અધ્યક્ષતામાં મળેલી બેઠકમાં જણાવ્યું હતું. બેઠકમાં મતદાન વખતે મતદાન કરવા માટે આવનારા મતદારોને સેનેટાઇઝ કરવા ઉપરાંત હેન્ડ ગ્લોઝ આપીને મતદાન કરાવવાની સૂચના આપવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે મતદાન મથકો તથા અન્ય પ્રક્રિયામાં સંકળાયેલા સ્ટાફનો એન્ટીજન ટેસ્ટ પણ કરાવાશે.

